VC looks to strengthen security

The Valley Central School District is moving forward with an ambitious proposal to strengthen its security and technology infrastructure, and the Board of Education could approve the final plan at its next meeting on Jan. 23. Last month, the board endorsed Valley Central’s Smart Schools Preliminary Investment Plan as the district formulates how it will spend the $3.4 million it’s slated to receive from the state for new tech spending.

Under the proposal, the first phase of district-wide upgrades would include $1,195,429 in security improvements and $694,098 for fortifying the district’s technological framework. The security component of the plan would enable Valley Central to install a new safety system that would endeavor to keep threatening individuals out of schools through an expanded swipe card access program. The installation of cameras in school parking lots could also track vehicle license plates as soon as they enter school property, with the plates instantaneously run through a database to suss out potential threats.

The technology funding would be used to purchase a new phone system for the district and to upgrade Valley Central’s tech infrastructure, including new fiber optic cables and expanded bandwidth capacity. A public hearing will be held at the board’s next meeting before the group votes on the plan. “People can come in and certainly take a look and hear what we’re going to do with it and get a chance to comment,” Superintendent John Xanthis said. If the proposal is approved at the next board meeting, the plan will be posted on the district’s website for 30 days before being submitted to the State Education Department for their final clearance.

At the board’s Jan. 9 meeting, Xanthis reported that he had received overwhelmingly positive feedback from parents about the district’s decision to amend the schedule of classes on the Friday before Christmas to let students out early. The board held a special meeting on Dec. 15 for the sole purpose of granting a half-day of classes on Dec. 23. “I don’t ever remember going to school on the 23rd of December,” Xanthis said. “That’s pretty close (to the holiday). We were scheduled to be in session for a full day on the 23rd, so we just thought as a courtesy to families in the community, it would be helpful to give them a half-day.”

The switch was made in part to allow families to get a jump on their holiday commutes. “It was for travel time for the students and their families,” Board of Education President Sheila Schwartz said. “We were just affording the families the extra time off and the staff was happy to have that time off. We did see comments that it was only a week’s notice and we feel bad that people had to make arrangements to accommodate that, but most people have emergency plans for when we have school days off. So we felt confident that it would be okay and we were looking at other districts doing similar things.” The Wallkill Central School District was closed on Dec. 23, while Valley Central High School students were let out at 10:30 a.m.

While a quirk in the calendar allowed for the extra half-day this year, the schedule will return to normal next winter with Christmas falling on a Monday. “It was just a nice gift of time for the staff and the community,” Xanthis said of the partial school day. “We only heard from one parent that wasn’t happy about, but everyone else we talked to was pleased and grateful.”

During the board meeting, Assistant Superintendent Mike Bellarosa announced that the district received a $2,000 grant through the Special Olympics for funding via the Project Unify initiative. The grant will allow the district to establish a spring basketball team for students with intellectual disabilities. The team will have a six-game schedule, and will feature all of the trappings of a normal high school basketball team, including regulation uniforms and referees to police the contests. Seven school districts are participating in the program, which is a partnership between the Special Olympics and the New York State Public High School Athletic Association. Bellarosa noted that other activities, such as bowling, could be part of the program in the future. Project Unify allows disabled students to play sports alongside athletes without disabilities, a practice that according to the Special Olympics helps to shatter preconceptions about people with intellectual disabilities.

