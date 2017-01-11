Walden bans big trucks

Streets throughout the Village of Walden will soon be spared the battering provided by a daily influx of enormous trucks after the village board passed the first local law of the year at its meeting last Tuesday. The legislation, which was approved unanimously, bars trucks and tractor trailers weighing 10,000 pounds or more from travelling on all village roads except for the eight streets designated as the Truck Route System. Local deliveries will still be allowed if drivers use the proper routes to reach their destination.

While the village already has weight limits on the books for 65 village streets, the new law was deemed necessary to further protect local roads from the outsize wear and tear inflicted by heavy truck traffic. The legislation, which was in the works for several months, was written in consultation with the Walden Police Department, and is expected to cut down on the amount residents need to pay to maintain damaged roads. From now on, massive trucks in Walden will only be permitted to travel on Bank Street from Route 208 to High Street; Edmunds Lane from Coldenham Road to Penny Lane; the entirety of Elm Street and Grant Street; Oak Street East from Main Street to the Thruway Shopping Plaza; Orchard Street from Main Street to Scofield Street; Scofield Street from Orchard Street to Main Street and Woodruff Street from Route 208 to the dead end of Woodruff.

During the Jan. 3 session, the board hosted a presentation from Rod Freeman of the Small Biz Up website development company regarding the state of the village website. Freeman, who also serves on the Valley Central Board of Education, was hired six years ago to update the village site, and put forth a proposal last Tuesday that included various options for how to upgrade the security and aesthetics of the webpage.

Freeman reported that the website attracts 25,000 unique visitors per year and that the percentage of mobile users that access the site has grown from six percent to a robust 51 percent over the past six years. Freeman noted that the site was not designed to be mobile responsive, and could use an upgrade in that area. He also highly recommended to the board that the village should fortify some security aspects of the site to prevent hacking.

The current annual cost for the village to maintain the website is $3,200 and the page is located on a shared server. The board will determine the extent of the village website overhaul and how much they want to spend on the project during budget season in the spring. “The work we’d done on the website was quite old, and you need to upgrade those things,” Walden Mayor Susan Rumbold said. “Technology changes and there’s also security concerns, so we wanted to get an overview of what the system looked like that we had in the village, and to see if we needed to make adjustments to it.”

While no changes have been finalized, the board is weighing the possibility of amending its fire and safety inspections to increase the frequency of checkups on multi-family residences. The village code could be amended to set a yearly inspection schedule for dwellings with three or more units (instead of the current 24-month schedule). “We think about how we’re doing things and how we do our inspections,” Rumbold said of the deliberations. “Given the fact that there’s been issues about public buildings in the news, we just thought that we might lower the timeframe to do these inspections. Because it is important to keep the public safe, and to make sure that all of the landlords and all of the buildings are in compliance. So we just thought that it was a prudent thing to do.” The main obstacle for more frequent inspections is the lack of personnel in the village to handle the visits. Village Manager John Revella noted that officials from the fire department could be named part-time village employees to handle additional building inspections if Walden alters the regularity of the walkthroughs.

