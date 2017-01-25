Walden seeks to regulate charity clothing receptacles

Charity clothing drop boxes provide an invaluable service to those in need who rely on the donations provided by generous residents, but the receptacles often end up overflowing with excess clothes and various debris. In order to cut down on the blight of boxes that are crammed with prohibited items like furniture, the Walden Village Board is crafting a local law that would hone the codes pertaining to the bins.

The legislation, which has yet to be finalized, would clarify the requirements for setting up a goodwill box, but the goal of the law is not necessarily to expand or lessen the number of drop-off locations in the village.

“The goal is to make sure that they’re in compliance with the code that we have,” Mayor Susan Rumbold said. “Whether that increases or decreases them is the question. They’re turning up all over the place. Some are in noncompliance. They’re not being kept up, the items aren’t being picked up. Items that shouldn’t be dropped off are being dropped off. So it remains to be seen, but it’s to clean up the code and get it specific to where they should and should not be in the village.”

Permits are required for religious or non-profit organizations to establish a drop box and must be obtained through the Building Department for $50 per bin. The owner of the property that maintains the box is liable for violations related to the bin, and fines will begin at $250 for code infractions. The village could limit the boxes to commercial areas or residential spots where churches are located. Boxes are limited to two per property, and no bins can be placed in areas that could block traffic. The board discussed the introductory law at its meeting on Jan. 17, and a public hearing for the local law has not been set. The village hopes to dissuade locals from treating the charity boxes like a dumpster where they can get rid of useless items.

“Sometimes people would see the bin there, and knowing that at some point someone was going to come empty it, just kind of pile any and everything there assuming that whoever was going to clean out the bin would clean up the mess,” Rumbold said. “So we’re trying to be more specific about where the bins can be, what they can look like, what they can collect and who can drop them off and where.”

Zombie properties

Since the state’s zombie property law went into effect on Dec. 20, municipalities have a new tool to combat the spread of abandoned dwellings. Under the law, which was signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in June, the state can fine banks $500 per day for not maintaining foreclosed properties, and the legislation mandates that foreclosing parties have to move to an auction within 90 days of obtaining a foreclosure judgment on a given property. According to the Governor’s office, the “foreclosing party is required to take action to ensure that the property is reoccupied within 180 days of taking title.” The bill also established an online registry to list zombie properties found throughout the state, and a Consumer Bill of Rights has been designed to help homeowners learn of ways they can stop their properties from being foreclosed.

Walden doesn’t intend to establish its own registry of zombie properties at this time, and the exemptions contained in the new bill for many banks limit the parameters of enforcing the law. Many zombie homes are owned by banks spread across the country.

“You’re dealing with abandoned properties that need to be tended to,” Rumbold said of the ongoing issue. “We have properties in the village now where there’s research that needs to be done. Whose hands is it in? Is it still in the owner’s hands or is it in the bank’s? So you need to be able to identify these properties and who owns them and is responsible for upkeep. You also have to look at security. Does it need to be boarded up? Is it locked and does the water need to be turned off? It’s something that a lot of municipalities are facing. Who is responsible for taking care of it until it’s sold or renovated?”

Call for diversity in hiring

The village is currently hiring part-time police officers, and Village Manager John Revella noted at the start of last Tuesday’s meeting that three of the four candidates were women. “We’re trying to make sure we keep some diversity in our police force,” he said during the session. Gregory Anderson, a retired New York Police Department detective and United States Marine who spoke to the board during the public comment portion of the proceedings, called on the village to further diversify its police hirings.

Anderson, who is African-American, was displeased with a recent encounter with a village officer.

“I’m hopeful that they’re hiring cops that they’re training in diversity and understanding of other cultures,” he said. “I believe Walden is six percent African-American, so if they’re not diversified in different cultures, there will continue to be problems. I’m a retired officer, and not everyone has the clout that I have.”

When the village hires new officers, applicants are drawn from a list of prospective officers that take an Orange County exam.

“The Walden Police Department does an outstanding job in the community, and the entire Village Board has the utmost respect for the work they do,” Rumbold said. “We have faith in their ability to appropriately police our community.”

By Ted Remsnyder