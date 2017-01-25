Walkway Over the Hudson event draws 5,000

Quick organizing by two women tapped mass emotion on Saturday, as 5000 people joined the Women’s March on the Walkway Over the Hudson, from Poughkeepsie to Highland. Paulina Bren, a Vassar history professor, at first thought she would attend the Women’s March in Washington to voice her opposition to Donald Trump’s agenda, she said. Then her friend, Lisa Kaul, suggested organizing a local women’s march. Neither had political organizing experience, but Bren saw the potential.

“Local voices are important,” she said.

They announced the event on social media, expecting 100 people, Bren said. Two thousand registered, and 5000 showed up, according to Eric Hoppe, park manager.

Whether young or old, some participants said they had never joined a march before, while others had been in many, beginning in the 1960s with civil rights demonstrations. Either way, many signs listed numerous concerns, from Trump’s disregard for climate change and health care to equal rights and “Islamaphobia.” Some highlighted a single issue, and some carried a banner of rainbow stripes with no writing at all.

“I have so many concerns they don’t fit on a poster,” read one sign, carried by a man.

Ed and Harriet Nade, retired Ulster County Community College professors, said they had marched for civil rights and against the Vietnam War in the 1960s, then against George W. Bush and the Iraq War in 2004.

“This is worse,” said Ed Nade, who had taught economics. “We had the Senate on our side before.”

He compares the current moment in U.S. history to Germany in the 1930s.

“Now we’re on the precipice, and Germany has a vibrant democracy,” he said.

Also together on the walkway were three generations of women from one family. Susan Heartquist, of Kinderhook, came with her daughter Cammy Salazar, also from Kinderhook, and granddaughter Zooey Salazar, from New Jersey.

“We had to do something,” said Heartquist. “We were afraid of going backwards.”

Maureen Ford, a retired therapist from New Paltz, carried a sign that read, “Out of Many One Nation,”She said she is affiliated with the Jewish Voice for Peace of Hudson Valley, though she

is a Buddhist and spent the 1960s in a convent.

“Money is the only language Trump understands,” she said. “So yesterday I spent the day writing letters pledging $25 a month each to the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood, and the Southern Poverty Law Center.”

She has taken part in many demonstrations, but the most memorable, she says, was a gay pride parade.

“I stood on the sidelines,” she said. “I was too ashamed to join.”

Now retired from the Ulster County Mental Health Department, she says, “I am gay and married. If I was 18 and met myself now, it would be too scary.”

Elsewhere, a young group of four, who grew up in a time of change in attitudes toward sexual norms carried a sign that read, “We’re Still Here, Still Queer—He Works for Us Now!”

Nearby, Hrana Janto, a New Paltz artist, said she has gone to protests since she was a toddler.

“At my first protest I was in a stroller,” she said. “I lived in the city and Nixon was running for president. I’ve been in all of them since then—anti-Iraq War, Occupy Zuccotti Park.”

“This is more serious,” said Janto’s companion, Dave Sheppard, a computer programmer. “Trump is taking over the government, threatening the country and the world, allying himself with dictators. He wants to be the next Putin.”

Women with all kinds of connections showed up together, including several whose children play baseball together. Ann Kerzner, of Wallkill heard about the march on social media and invited the others.

“We’d been talking about our concerns during the whole campaign,” she said. Those included Trump’s failure to release information about his finances, his stand on reducing environmental protections, his cabinet choices, and “standards of behavior.”

“Words are more hurtful than stones,” said Tara Goldizen-Rick, of Montague. “Trump’s Twitter account should be disabled. He’s so disrespectful and divisive. How can he represent us with a cabinet of the richest people in the world?”

“His racist remarks generalize to all people of color,” said Jasmine Thirkupersaud, of Middletown.

Leslie Yeaple, of New Paltz, carried an Amnesty International sign, as a member of the Mid-Hudson Valley Amnesty International. She attended civil rights marches in the 1970’s. “

“When Amnesty International started in the ‘60’s, they wrote letters for people in other countries imprisoned for crimes against the state,” she said. “Now we help promote the U.N. Declaration of Human Rights.”

The newest rights that declaration addresses involve protection from police violence, women’s rights, maternal rights, and health care, she said. Those concerns intersect with apprehensions about the Trump administration, she said.

Lisa Kaul, the anthropologist and “stay at home mom” who initiated the march, said later that she was amazed by the size and diversity of the crowd and their “positive and optimistic energy.”

She noted the participation of elderly women in wheelchairs and fathers with children, whose wives went to march in Washington, DC.

“Many participants have written us to say that they found much needed catharsis, community and hope in the march. Many feel much more optimistic after the march,” she said. “Yesterday made it clear that the Women’s March was not an isolated, urban phenomenon limited to women. It was a national movement that Americans of all walks of life, genders, and religions related to and wanted to support.”

