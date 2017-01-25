Wallkill gymnasts gain their first win

Nicole Calderone, who coaches Wallkill’s gymnastics’ team, lamented on a recent two-point loss to FDR as she readied for last week’s meet against Kingston/New Paltz.

“We’re losing by two points because we’re falling off a beam,” she said, Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Wallkill entered the season as the defending Section 9 champion after losing a very productive graduate, Renee Lacouette. But the loss to FDR dropped the Panthers to 0-3, their third close loss.

“I think they can turn it around and win,” said Calderone.

When the evening ended against Kingston/New Paltz, Calderone’s wish was granted with a 143.55-133.25 Wallkill victory.

Emma Frisbie, Miah Frisbie and Amanda Snyder went 1-2-3 on the bars and in all-around. Snyder won the floor exercise with 9.25 points as the Frisbie sisters tied for second in the event with 9.1 points.

Jalynn Harrison won the vault and beam for Kingston/New Paltz.

Wallkill improved to 1-4.

