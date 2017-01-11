Water deal inked

In November 2016, after two years in negotiations, the Town of Marlborough signed an inter-municipal agreement with the Town of Newburgh that will provide 800,000 gallons of filtered water daily to the residents of Marlborough through 2031, with extensions possible thereafter. The Water District presently serves 1,576 properties in Marlborough.

In 2014 Newburgh finished construction of a $20.6 million water filtration plant, located just past Marlborough’s southern border, off of Lattingtown Road. Previously, Newburgh did not filter their water but due to requirements of the U. S. Environmental Protection Act Surface Water Treatment Rule [EPA- SWTR], a plant had to be built. According to the EPA’s website the purpose of the rule is to “reduce illnesses caused by pathogens in drinking water…including Legionella, Giardia Lamblia and Cryptosporidium. The SWTRs requires water systems to filter and disinfect surface water sources.”

The agreement calls for Marlborough to pay 13.3% of the bond of the $20.6 million plant. In actual dollars, Marlborough’s share in the cost of the plant is $3.5 million with an initial payment at the contract signing of $883,922 that came from the towns capital reserve fund. Subsequently, residents of the water district will pay $175,000 annually from 2017 to 2031 when their share will be paid in full.

In 2017 residents will pay by rate, which is up from $4.25 per 1,000 gallons to $7.66 per 1,000 gallons. In 2018 residents will pay $6.41 per 1,000 gallons and also an amount calculated by assessment. For a home assessed at $250,000 a resident will pay a water tax of $135 annually, which will be put toward the $175,000 annual amount the town pays towards their share of the plant.

The agreement also provides for backup when the Delaware Aqueduct is expected to be shut down for repairs in 2022.

Marlborough Water Superintendent Charles Muggeo acknowledged the impact in a notice to residents.

“We understand that this is a substantial increase but we feel it is the most cost effective plan to ensure qualitywater to our water district residents,” he wrote.

Muggeo stated that on average Marlborough’s daily water usage is from 425,000 gallons to 450,000 gallons, which can spike to 600,000 gallons daily during times of peak need. The 800,000 gallon capacity, with the option of going to 1 million, allows for future growth in Marlborough. The filtration plant’s overall daily capacity is 6 million gallons of which Newburgh uses 5 million gallons. The plant’s capacity can be expanded from its present five filters to as many as seven filters.

Town of Newburgh Supervisor Gil Piaquadio said around 2007 he began receiving notices that the town should begin considering updates to their water system.

“This filter plant is second to none, high tech and state of the art,” he said. “I think we put out an excellent product… and the water quality is so good I think we could probably bottle it and sell it. Its really excellent.”

Piaquadio said the incoming water comes from shaft 5A of the New York City-Delaware Aqueduct and serves the towns of Newburgh and Marlborough.

Town of Newburgh Water Superintendent Jeff Guido said the new plant filters surface water from rainfall, runoff from ground cover, lakes and rivers “but mostly from dirt and organic material.”

Guido took the Southern Ulster Times on a tour of the filtration plant, pointing out a series of pumps and filters and an area where the water is treated with chemicals and fluoride. The new plant has numerous built in safety features and alarms and is monitored around the clock to ensure optimum performance. After these processes the water is pumped out to a 750,000 gallon tank that is situated near the roadway and from there it is distributed to the residents.

Guido said the incoming water to the plant is of a very good quality “so we’re just making it better.”

Marlborough Supervisor Al Lanzetta said the negotiations with his counterpoint in Newburgh, Gil Piaquadio, went very well.

“The point of the matter is I’m glad its over with and unfortunately its going to be a hit on our end users,” he said. “Now we can move on.”

