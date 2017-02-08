A day in court with Judge Noreen Calderin

For this series, the Mid Hudson Times takes a snapshot look inside local courtrooms and at the judges who preside over them.

Noreen Calderin has served as a town justice in the Town of New Windsor since 2009. She presides over civil and criminal cases each Thursday.

A large crowd pooled in the lobby of New Windsor Town Hall last week, waiting to pass through security and enter the courtroom. Court Officer Victor Alicea told the group to stay huddled where they were standing. He pointed to them, one-by-one, to approach the metal detector. “Don’t move until I say ‘next,’” he shouted.

The courtroom was packed to the gills. Some people didn’t have anywhere to sit. “Sir, remove your hat please,” Court Officer Dominick Lucera barked at people entering the courtroom. A few minutes later, Lucera pointed to two small children wearing hoodies – both about 5-years-old – and said, “Take those off.”

The children looked frightened. Their mother pulled back the hoods on their little sweatshirts.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office bailiffs entered through a side door at the front of the courtroom. About a half dozen prisoners followed, dressed in orange jump suits with “Orange County Jail” written across their backs. Their hands and feet were cuffed.

All but one of the prisoners kept their eyes lowered; he looked around the courtroom as if looking for someone. An older man soon took a seat as close as possible to the prisoner, smiling and saying a few words. The two men resembled each another.

“Do you understand that you will have certain privileges taken away if you operate a vehicle?” Calderin asked a 21-year-old prisoner, arrested for driving while impaired. The young man said, “yes.” He was fined and told he would be released on the condition he attend substance-abuse counseling.

The judge spoke clearly and firmly. She looked directly at each person who came before the bench. Calderin moved through the court calendar quickly, and defendants came and went. An hour later, however, there appeared to be as many people inside the courtroom as there were when court began.

“You did intentionally call that cell phone number 200 times?” Judge Calderin asked, speaking to a 26-year-old man, who pleaded guilty to second-degree aggravated harassment. “It was a breakup,” his lawyer explained. “They called back and forth all weekend.”

“I won’t issue an order of protection,” Calderin informed the man, on the condition that he not have any contact with the woman in question. If he did, the judge said, he would face jailtime.

The man was fined. Calderin said he could pay the fine in separate payments, if need. “I’m very liberal and generous with payment plans,” the judge said, as long as the payments are made and problems are communicated.

Judge Calderin attended St. John’s School of Law in Queens and was admitted to the New York State Bar in 1993.

According to the New York State Unified Court System, Calderin began her legal career as a prosecutor with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and then worked as a trial attorney with an insurance-defense firm. She was elected as a Republican town justice in 2008, and took the bench in 2009.

In 2012, Calderin ran as a Republican candidate to become a supreme court justice in New York State Supreme Court in the 9th Judicial District. She is a current partner at Forrester and Calderin, a personal-injury law firm based in New Windsor.

By SHANTAL RILEY

