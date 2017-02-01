A day in Town Justice Jude Martini’s court

For this series, the Mid Hudson Times takes a snapshot look inside local courtrooms and at the judges who preside over them.

Judge Jude Martini is one of two justices in the Town of Newburgh. Elected as a Republican town justice in 2002, he presides over criminal court twice a month.

On a recent Thursday evening, people lined up to enter the courtroom, fishing out key chains and cell phones from their pockets before walking through metal detectors. Most ended up having to run back to their cars to stash their cell phones before entering the court.

Inside the chilly courtroom, Martini had a friendly chat with a district attorney. A sign hung over the bench that read, “In God We Trust.”

“Do you have a lawyer?” Martini asked a woman, who was accused of stealing $14 worth of merchandise from the Wal-Mart store on Rt. 300. The woman barely answered the question or the next several questions the judge asked her.

Martini’s big voice filled every nook and cranny of the scantily-filled courtroom. “I have to ask these questions… I don’t get any joy from it,” Martini told the woman, a minute or so before setting a new appearance date and giving her contact information for legal aid services.

Soon after, a parade of accused Wal-Mart shoplifters came before the judge: one charged with stealing $40 worth of merchandise; another asked the judge, “Are you serious?” when she was told she would have to complete an on-line, shoplifting-prevention course.

Martini appeared not to hear the comment. All the shoplifters were charged with petit larceny.

While the judge worked his way through cases, a woman snored in her seat. She was eventually called before the judge, accused of driving her car without insurance. The insurance lapse was discovered when the woman got into a nasty fender bender. “It was a two-car accident,” Martini said, sorting through papers.

The judge was jovial and spoke friendly to many of the people who came before him, in the same way he spoke with court staff.

Martini has served as a Newburgh town justice since 2003. He replaced Judge Timothy Tamsen, who served as a town justice for three years until he was disbarred for misappropriating funds at the Newburgh law firm where he worked and was later removed from office.

Martini graduated with a law degree from New York University School of Law, where, according to his biography, he served as a staff editor of NYU’s Review of Law and Social Change.

Before being elected to the bench, Martini served as law clerk in the New York State Supreme Court, Ninth Judicial District. Prior to this, he worked as a private attorney. He is a lifelong Town of Newburgh resident.

Judge Martini presides over criminal and traffic court twice a month on Mondays. Judge Richard Clarino presides over criminal and traffic court twice a month on Tuesdays. The court is located at 311 Route 32 in the Town of Newburgh.

By SHANTAL RILEY

