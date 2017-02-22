Black History Committee honors 4 Newburgh elders

The Black History Committee of the Hudson Valley paid tribute to four City of Newburgh elders at Best Temple Church last week. Eddie B. Best, Lillam Harris, Roxy Royal and Rev. Dr. Coleman Briggs were honored at an inspirational church service, held during the Black History Month of February.

“For sixty-years plus, you have been fighting the good fight in our community,” said committee Executive Counsel Tiombe Tallie Carter, speaking to the honorees. “We would spin off our rails if we didn’t have these people.”

Eddie B. Best

The first honoree was Best Temple Church elder Eddie B. Best. Born in Batesville, Mississippi, she moved to Newburgh with her family in 1948.

The family joined Best Temple Church and Eddie worked in a coat factory and as a domestic for a time. She married James L. Best in 1952. The couple had six children.

“She labored in ministry for more than 55 years,” the committee states. A portion of South Street on which the church sits is named “Dr. James Best Place” in her husband’s honor.

Best, now in her 90s, was greeted with a bouquet of flowers that evening. She thanked the church and those attending. “I shall continue on,” she said.

Lilliam Harris

Lilliam Harris was born to sharecroppers in Sylvester, Georgia. “She moved to Newburgh for the opportunity of a better life and the met the love of her life, James H. Harris,” the committee states.

Harris is an active member of the City of Newburgh Democratic Committee, the Black History Committee of the Hudson Valley, Project Life and is also a lifetime member of the NAACP.

The committee states she has received several awards for her work with former City of Newburgh Mayor Audrey Carey, the first black, female mayor in New York State. Harris has two sons, nine grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.

Harris worked as a home attendant for many years and was one of the founding members of Mt. Carmel Church of Christ, originally located on Colden Street. “Do unto others as you would have done unto yourself,” she told the audience while accepting her honor.

Roxy Royal

Roxie Royal was born in the Town of Roseboro, North Carolina, where, according to the committee, cotton and tobacco were the main crops in the 1930s. She later attended Shaw University.

Royal worked at coat, furniture and pocketbook factories. She also worked as a nurse’s aide, a pharmacy technician and as a social worker assistant at the Family Health Center of Orange County.

Royal became civically active on many fronts: she has served as secretary of the Montgomery Street School PTA, president of the Broadway School PTA, chairperson of the City of Newburgh Democratic Committee and a member of the state Democratic Committee.

She is also a member of the NAACP Newburgh/Highland Falls Branch. Royal attended the inauguration of President Barack Obama in 2008. She has six children, 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

When asked to speak at the church last week, Royal read a poem by Maya Angelou. “Just like moons and like suns, with the certainty of tides, just like hopes springing high, still I rise,” she said.

Rev. Dr. Coleman Briggs

Though he was unable to attend, Rev. Dr. Coleman Briggs was also honored that evening. Briggs served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. He became an ordained minister in 1958.

He came to Newburgh as the pastor of New Hope Baptist Church in 1960. Briggs earned a doctorate in theological studies in 1970. He raised six children after losing his wife to illness that same year.

Briggs was the first African American elected to the Newburgh School Board. He co-founded Project Life, providing housing for homeless families with children, and taught bible classes at the Wallkill Correctional Facility and the Orange County Jail.

Among his many accomplishments, he founded the Newburgh Bible Institute, taught in the Newburgh school district and served as president of the Black Ministerial Fellowship of Newburgh and Vicinity.

He helped to develop the New Hope Food Pantry into one of the largest food pantries in the region. Briggs was honored by the City of Newburgh in 2002, when a portion of Mill Street was renamed “Rev. Dr. Coleman Briggs Way.”

