Bushmen still perfect at 15-0

Pine Bush’s boys’ basketball team did not play at all during the week that turned January into February after beating Newburgh at home.

The Bushmen went to Lourdes Monday, Feb. 6 and came back in the second half to improve to 14-0. Two nights later they were facing Kingston on the road, a difficult place for all visitors, and the Bushmen trailed 34-27 at the half after being out –hustled and out-muscled by the Tigers as they tried to stay undefeated with their 15th victory in sight.

The Bushmen final took control in the third and led 50-48 at the end of the period when Brandon Powell scored 11 of this team-leading 24 points. Pine Bush’s lead grew in the fourth quarter before they won 69-59.

‘Teams are coming to play us. They are up for us every single game,” said Steve Distefano, Pine Bush’s coach. “This is back to division play, and this is a tough place to play.”

Brandon Powell scored five points in the first half, which belonged to Kingston, before his outburst in the third quarter. Brandon Powell then downed a pair of threes in the fourth quarter along with Marquis Johnson’s pair of long shots as the Bushmen tamed the Tigers in the game’s last period.

Johnson finished the game with 15 points, downing a trio of threes. Bryan Powell scored nine of his 13 points in the second half, and Mason Memmelaar finished the game with 11 points as the quartet of Bushmen kept the team undefeated at 15-0.

Pine Bush easily rolled over the Tigers in their first meeting this season at home. In Kingston last season, the Bushmen trailed by 16 points at the half before coming back and winning that game.

“We brought that back up, and the guys came out with energy and finished like we know how.” said Distefano. “Everybody knows what is at stake at this moment.”

Memmenlaar joined the varsity team as a freshman and was part of this team’s initial incubation. Now the Bushmen are growing up as one of the best teams Pine Bush has raised in many, many years.

“We’ve been here three years, and we keep working on it,” said Memmelaar. “As time goes on, we get better and better.”

