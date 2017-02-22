Cameron to retire in March

Former City of Newburgh Police Chief Dan Cameron is stepping down to retire. After serving 20 years on the city police force, his last day will be March 10.

Cameron was appointed acting police chief in 2015, following the retirement of city Police Chief Michael Ferrara. Lieutenant Richard Carrion will take his place as lieutenant in charge when he departs next month. “I have full confidence in his abilities,” Cameron said.

Cameron spoke with the Mid Hudson Times this month about his decision to retire from law enforcement.

20 years with the department

“Timing is everything,” he said. “I was offered something in the private sector. I needed to take the offer while I had it. I had to make a choice.”

When asked what position he was taking, he wouldn’t say. “I have another skill set I’m taking advantage of,” said Cameron, a licensed, commercial pilot.

The job offer came right around the same time an open police-chief exam was offered by the Newburgh Civil Service Commission. Ignoring the requests of city officials and calls from city residents, the commission had refused to offer Cameron a promotional path to the permanent position of police chief.

Cameron was a lieutenant at the time Ferrara retired. Cameron, who has worked for the City of Newburgh Police Department for his entire 20-year career in law enforcement, was quickly appointed provisional and later acting police chief.

“I wasn’t keen on being interim police chief,” said Cameron, explaining the job of police chief is “tough,” requiring the full support of the city and department staff. “But, that’s what the department needed at the time. I gave it my 100 percent.”

By all accounts, he was a popular police chief, praised by city and state officials, with broad support from city residents. Under his leadership, community policing efforts were expanded to include foot patrols and police-community relations were reinforced.

Program initiatives developed under Cameron include the Group Violence Intervention program, an uncooperative shooting victim pilot program and a partnership with Safe Homes of Orange County to address cases of domestic violence.

Grant funding also improved under his leadership; a $460,000 Project Safe Neighborhood grant in 2015 was a federal grant awarded to just four police departments in the country that year. The city also saw a 13 percent reduction in violent crime in 2016. Cameron admits, however, that “one shooting is one too many.”

During his time as acting chief, there were also several fatal shootings of young adults. The shootings eventually led to improvements in street lighting and citywide surveillance technologies. The gun violence continues as Cameron steps into retirement.

A question of fairness

Cameron served as a lieutenant for two years prior to being appointed acting chief. Current city civil service rules state police-chief candidates are required to have at least five years of experience as a lieutenant or two years of experience as deputy police chief in order to take a test for promotion to chief.

However, there had been no deputy police chief position in the city for almost six years at the time Cameron became acting chief. (The Newburgh City Council created a deputy police chief position in the fall, long after the civil service commission offered the first open exam for the position.)

Moreover, the commission’s promotional requirements are more stringent than in nearby cities such as Middletown, which only offers promotional tests for the position of police chief.

As the civil service rules stand, Lieutenant Carrion, a 22-year veteran of the police force, also does not qualify to take a promotional test for the position of police chief in the City of Newburgh.

“I opted not to take the open test,” said Cameron, who was forced to step down and resume the position of lieutenant in the fall. Cameron has long claimed the commission’s rules are unfair to candidates from within the department and maintains he acted on principle. “I’m not going to jump over obstacles that don’t make sense.”

It is widely known that police make less money in the City of Newburgh than in nearby cities. “It was never about the money,” Cameron said on the subject. “The people who stay here are committed to making a difference. They are dedicated to the city.”

Of the handful of outside candidates who passed the open test for police chief last year, none accepted the job offer. The city remains in a state of limbo in terms of who will become the next police chief. Open exams for police chief and deputy police chief positions will take place on March 18.

Cameron insists he is leaving the police department in capable hands. “There are a lot of talented men and women in the City of Newburgh, more than capable of continuing our forward progress,” he asserted.

He was quick to credit the entire department for the positive changes taking place in the last few years; among them the expansion of community policing, increased transparency and improved police-community relations.

“The things that have occurred in the department, I did not do alone,” he said. “We all did it together.”

