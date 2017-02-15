City manager: Ongoing gun violence ‘unacceptable’

City leaders tried to reassure residents they were working to ensure safety after the shooting death of a 24-year-old man over the weekend. It is the second, recent, late-night party shooting, taking the lives of three young adults, in as many months.

“Her last words to you were, ‘What are you going to do to make us feel safe?’” said Jeanette Drake, the mother of 20-year-old Tabitha Cruz, killed at a Halloween party shooting on Oct. 30.

Little more than three months after that tragedy, another young person is dead in the City of Newburgh. Gevontay Owens-Grant was shot during the early morning hours Sunday at a Valentine’s Day party on South William Street. Three others were wounded.

Drake addressed city leaders at City Hall on Monday night, pleading with them to make the violence stop. “Every time someone is murdered, I relive it,” said Melonie Zachary, who lost two sons to drive-by shootings. “These kids… they need help,” she said, crying.

“I’m sorry this has happened to many of you in the community,” said City Manager Michael Ciaravino, speaking directly to the audience Monday. “We do not accept us,” said Ciaravino. “This is not acceptable in a civilized society.”

Ciaravino explained the city was very close to having a new ShotSpotter system installed. “The contracts for the ShotSpotter technology have already been signed and counter signed,” he said, and technicians visited the city last week to prepare for “an expedited installation.”

The ShotSpotter system will use state-of-the-art sensor technology to map a three-mile coverage area of the city. The system will instantly notify police of shooting activity with data, maps, audio and precise locations of gun shots. Data is generated in less than a minute.

According to ShotSpotter’s 2015 National Gunfire Index, cities using the technology in the Northeast region saw a 27.1 percent decline in gunfire rates in 2015.

Representatives from Central Hudson also visited the city last week to look at street lights, the city manager said. “Our goal is to have a well-lighted community, extra lighting where it is needed… and ultimately to report on lights as they are vandalized or burned out,” he said.

The city is also in the process of upgrading an existing video-surveillance system. The community demanded the city provide lighting and camera upgrades following the shooting death of 18-year-old Keyshan Gayle in August last year.

“This party situation is out of control,” Newburgh Mayor Judy Kennedy asserted.

The city will soon look into implementing a bill, similar to bills in New Rochelle and Beacon, that pertain to late-night parties, said Kennedy. “Will it require a license or permit?” asked Kennedy, referring to possible legislation. “How do we put some structure of control around these parties that go on?”

The mayor added, “We can’t legislate morality, we can’t legislate parental responsibility… That’s where you, as a community, comes in.”

Kennedy spoke about children and young adults, with little or no support from their families or the community. “When they get to that spot, they will join whatever group around the corner that will support them,” she said.

Kennedy acknowledged there is no shortage of organizations working to help at-risk youth in the city – the Boys & Girls Club of Newburgh, We Are Newburgh and the Center for Hope, were among a few she named.

“We have to lend an ear to these kids… and engage them,” said We Are Newburgh founder Joe Alvarez.

Councilwoman Hillary Rayford described Owens-Grant as a young man who had “great potential.”

“We need to ask, ‘What can I do today to make a difference in someone else’s life?’” said Rayford, encouraging residents to help young people however and whenever possible. “Our community needs love.”

By SHANTAL RILEY

sriley@tcnewspapers.com