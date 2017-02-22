Crawford makes plans for surplus funds

More traffic tickets, more tax revenue, less snow and a livelier economy left the Town of Crawford with money for wish list items, Town Supervisor Charles Carnes said at last week’s council meeting. As surplus funds from several departments brought the town an extra $500,000, $125,000 will help pay off debt, and $200,000 will go toward the town operating fund. But another $100,000 can be spent on the walking trail off Searsville Rd., a Bullville revitalization project, and sidewalks, Carnes said. Extra funds will also pay for building restrooms in the town park back field, he said.

The Bullville project is still being planned, but will likely include more sidewalks and lighting, for which about $50,000 will be allocated, Carnes said later. The two-mile walking trail, planned to be completed this summer, is now only a mile long and needs more gravel and paving. That work will be finished with about $50,000 from the budget excess, he said.

In addition to county sales tax revenue, Carnes said extra money came from mortgage tax revenue, as home sales increased, and $90,000 in extra highway department funds, as the mild winter lowered expenses. Also, $31,000 in Federal Highway Department aid allowed the department to pay off some debt, while road maintenance costs decreased, and some equipment was sold. Carnes also credited a crackdown on speeding with bringing in money from tickets. “We have a healthy fund balance now,” he said.

Meanwhile, increased and new fines are on the local law horizon. Crawford may follow the Town of Wallkill’s example in fining utility companies for “double utility poles,” Carnes said. Companies leave old unused poles in place while putting in new ones nearby. Wallkill had hundreds of double poles until they imposed fines of $1000 to $2000 for each, with additional fines for poles that continue to linger after the timeframe for removal. Beyond being unattractive, they can be a hazard for drivers veering off the road, said Dan McCann, town coordinator of safety and security.

The fine for dumping prohibited substances down a drain may also increase. After spending $3000 to clean up 55 gallons of a soapy substance in the sewer system in January, Water and Sewer Superintendent Tom McKelvey suggested raising the fine from $250.

“For $250, I’d dump something in the drain too,” he said.

Carnes also expressed concern about forthcoming increases in fees for using Pine Bush School District classrooms, pools, and sports fields. He attended a school board meeting last week where the board decided to raise fees from six to twelve dollars per hour to cover “actual costs” of use.

Anticipating that groups now using school facilities will look to use town property, he said, “That will be a big hit on soccer and football. We can’t accommodate those groups. Otherwise, the public won’t be able to use those fields. Both Crawford and Shawangunk will be affected.”

Also at the school board meeting, he said he asked for a letter of support from the board for working with the county to drill wells, as Crawford wells have become insufficiently productive.

Meanwhile, the town will be offering new activities, and activities will be shifting locations. Plans for square dancing are afoot for the Crawford Senior and Community Center. And at the Government Center, yoga and other exercise classes will have their own room, since the newly complete evidence room in the community center basement will leave open a room at the Government Center, Carnes said.

He also said he will be meeting with a resident who has ideas for youth activities, including a monthly movie night that she wants to initiate.

In response to a public comment, Carnes noted that improvements to Route 302 will include a no passing double yellow line down the center and 50 mph speed limit, in addition to repaving, tree clearance, and a center rumble strip to alert drivers who cross the center line.

By Jessica Cohen