DiBlanca sues Lloyd over tow law

Last week Joseph DiBlanca’s attorney Albert Roberts filed a lawsuit against the Town of Lloyd as well as the Town Board seeking to annul a tow law that was recently approved by the board. The law was filed with the Secretary of State in Albany on January 5, 2017 and goes into effect in April 2017, 90 days after filing.

In his complaint Roberts contends that the new tow law “violates federal and state statute and decisional law because it does not genuinely address safety concerns.” He wrote that because the law was not adopted to regulate safety “in any way,” the law should be declared null and void and should not be enforced.

Roberts maintains that this law, instead, is “intended to restrict participation on the towing list in restraint of commerce and it impermissibly regulates the fees that tow operators may charge.”

Roberts wrote that the Town Board’s promise to “fix” the problem would actually ensure a reduction in the number of operators on the tow list. He cites the Town Board minutes of Feb.17, 2016, as proof that the board’s intent in revising their tow list was to limit competition and to increase the number of calls and income to the remaining tow operators on the list. A reading of those minutes, however, shows that no board member called for restricting competition, but quite the opposite; Councilman Joe Mazzetti said although there are some issues surrounding the tow list that need to be clarified, the town, ultimately, does not want to take any action “that’s hurting business but wants to create more business.”

The minutes also quoted fellow tow operator Jerry Erichsen, who said, “everyone is entitled to be in business” but he only wants the tow rotation list to be “fair.”

Independent attorney Peter O’Connell, who represents several local tow operators through the Empire State Towing and Recovery Association, pointed out in a letter that he submitted to the Town Board at the February 2016 meeting, that DiBlanca has gained four places on the town’s towing rotation list by forming multiple DBAs [Doing Business As], which he maintains violates Federal and State laws.

O’Connell also stated that DiBlanca “attaches” its single Department of Transportation number to his corporation and three other businesses when only one tow business is entitled to do so. O’Connell concluded by stating, “It is clear that this entire course of conduct is intended to provide Autos by Joseph [DiBlanca] with an unfair competitive advantage in the town’s rotational program.” O’Connell urged the town to “expel the offending companies from the program and take whatever additional steps may be required to instill a sense of integrity in the program.”

The only objection raised by Mazzetti and fellow Councilman Kevin Brennie in the February 17, 2016 minutes was that if the allegations O’Connell cited concerning DiBlanca were to be proven true, then the Town Board should remove him from the towing list.

Roberts asserts in his complaint that the new law prohibits his client from soliciting business at the scene of an accident, which restricts his “ability to engage in interstate and intrastate commerce.” He also noted that the Town Board did not hold a public hearing on the towing fees but adopted a fee schedule at their December 21, 2016 meeting. He contends that the town lacks the authority to set towing fees, citing Title 49 of the U.S. Code S14501. This provision deals with “Motor Carriers of Passengers” and declares that “no State or political subdivision thereof and no interstate agency or other political agency of two or more States shall enact or enforce any law, rule, regulation, standard, or other provision having the force and effect of law relating to the implementation of any change in the rates for such transportation.”

Roberts pointed out that the new law prohibits tow operators who are outside the Town of Lloyd from being on the tow list, a provision that he believes is an “unnecessary and impermissible restriction” and violates General Municipal Law S 80.

Roberts objected to several other provisions of the new law because he believes they do not relate in any way to safety; That a tow operator must have a repair shop that is licensed by the NYS Department of Motor Vehicles; and that No more than one towing business may operate out of a single parcel or lot in order to be on the tow list, regardless of the size or condition of the lot. Roberts maintains that the intent of the new law is aimed at preventing independent tow operators, who do not have tow yards, from “engaging in business.” He stated that keeping these independent tow operators off of the tow list “does not further any valid purpose under the Town’s police power and is anti-competitive in nature and restricts commerce.”

Roberts pointed out that by statute, towns have “limited” authority to regulate their town highways [and] “no authority” to regulate tow trucks on state and county highways; provisions he argues makes the new tow law null and void.

Just after Roberts filed his complaint on behalf of his client, the Town received a letter from their insurance carrier, New York Municipal Insurance Reciprocal [NYMIR]. The carrier stated that because DiBlanca is seeking a court order to prevent an action and a determination of his legal rights (along with associated attorney’s fees and costs) but not monetary damages against the town, NYMIR stated that, according to the terms of the town’s insurance policy, they would not provide a defense for the town nor pay for any reimbursement in connection with this lawsuit.

Supervisor Paul Hansut did not wish to comment for this article but said he would bring this up with the full Town Board at their February 1 meeting to see what action they wished to take on this matter.

By Mark Reynolds

mreynolds@tcnewspapers.com