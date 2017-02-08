Dorsky welcomes spring season

The Samuel Dorsky Museum of Art is hosting plenty of exhibitions during the spring season. Four exhibitions will highlight the museum.

“Intimately Unfamiliar: New Work by SUNY New Paltz Art Faculty” presents a wide-range of projects by faculty, in many mediums such as drawing, painting, ceramics, printmaking, sculpture and 3-D printing. The museum described the exhibition as being “connected by a tension that exists between recognizable objects, situations, places, and spaces and the startling degree to which the ordinary is complicated, fascinating, possibly misleading, and most likely unknowable.” “Intimately Unfamiliar: New Work by SUNY New Paltz Art Faculty” will be on display until Sunday, April 9.

“Text/ures of Iraq: Contemporary Art From The Collection of Oded Halahmy” presents work of Oded Halahmy and right contemporary artists from Iraq. The exhibition highlights Iraq’s literary culture and examples of modern Arabic and Hebrew calligraphy. The works will aim to demonstrate the importance of the literary in the society of Iraq, the culture and visual arts. “Text/ures of Iraq: Contemporary Art From The Collection of Oded Halahmy” will be on display until Sunday, May 21.

“Carl Walters and Woodstock Ceramic Arts” will survey the career of Carl Walters (1883-1955). A pioneer of modern ceramic art in America, Walters made ceramic sculptures and functional objects. Prime examples of his witty and original three dimensional figures will be on display at the exhibit. “Carl Walters and Woodstock Ceramic Arts” will be on display until Sunday, May 21.

“Sara Greenberger Rafferty: Gloves Off” will showcase the recent work by Brooklyn-based artist, Sara Greenberger Rafferty, who is known for unsettling works that delve into topics such as the body, fashion, violence, consumer culture and domesticity. The exhibition will feature video, wall and floor installations, and multiple works consisting of prints on painting and mounted hand-cut Plexiglas. According to the museum, “The boxing term ‘gloves off’—frequently used as a metaphor to characterize brutal political campaigns and post-9/11 military interrogation—aptly describes the subtle aggressions in American popular culture Rafferty lays bare.” “Sara Greenberger Rafferty: Gloves Off” will be on display until Sunday, May 21.

The Samuel Dorsky Museum of Art is located at 1 Hawk Drive in New Paltz. For more information on the exhibitions, call 257-3844.