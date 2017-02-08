Dukes beaten by New Paltz, 67-55

Marlboro could have taken control of their division at home with a victory over New Paltz, Thursday, Feb. 2, but the Huguenots erased those thoughts early for the Dukes.

New Paltz came out hard and fast early, pushing the Dukes down early with a 13-2 lead with 2:41 left in the first quarter. That deficit looked dire then, and it’s not something the Dukes could get away with or overcome.

The New Paltz lead grew a little to 47-35 at the end of the third quarter, and their winning margin stayed unchanged before downing the Dukes 67-55.

“New Paltz played hard from the get-go, and they deserved to win,” said Mike Koehler, Marlboro’s coach. “They played a great game against us, forced our hand, and we didn’t play well because of it.”

Three Huguenots scored in double figures against Marlboro, a state Class B finalist. Three Dukes, Sam Mongelli, John Perugino and Jaiden Allen, also scored in double figures for the Dukes, as the team dropped to 9-6.

Mongelli led the team with 16 points with a pair of threes, and Perugino landed a trio of threes with his 14 points. Allen scored 10 points for the Dukes, but Koehler was not upset with his team’s offensive performance.

“It’s less to do about making shots. It’s effort,” said Koehler. “They kind of punched us in the mouth, and we backed off. And we can’t do that. We’re not a big team. We have to be tougher than that.”

