Fixing roads and bridges

In his annual 284 agreement that was signed on February 15, Lloyd Highway Superintendent Richard Klotz outlined for the Town Board his road work agenda for 2017, which also includes repairs to sluices, culverts and bridges.

Klotz’s list starts with mill and profile work on a 22 foot wide roadway – Upper Grand Street – from North Road up to Rte. 9W, a distance of 0.25 miles at a cost of $31,000.

Mill and Profile work on a 36 foot wide road from Milton Avenue to River Road, a distance of 0.36 miles at a cost of $50,000.

Shim and Compact work, at 24 feet wide, starting at Havilland Road up to Oakes Road, a distance of 0.76 miles for $85,000.

Shim and Compact work, at 20 foot wide, on Mackey Road, starting and ending on Rte. 9W, a distance of .45 miles at a cost of $60,000.

Mill and Profile work on a 22 foot wide roadway, starting at Vineyard Avenue up to Bellevue Road at a cost of $32,000.

Shim and Compact work on a 22 foot wide roadway, starting on Rte. 9W and finishing at the Dead End at a cost of $43,000.

Shim and Compact work on a 23 foot wide roadway starting at Havilland Road up to the Dead End at a cost of $28,000.

All roadways will have a 12.5mm top and a 1.5 inch thickness.

Klotz calculated a total of $406,850 on his 284 agreement but the roadwork he listed comes to $329,000. He said the difference of $77,850 between these figures will be used for other needed highway work.

Response to towing lawsuit

The Town Board approved a resolution to extend the time for them to respond to a complaint filed by Joseph DiBlanca, of Autos by Joseph, and Nicky D’s Towing and Recovery concerning the recently approved towing law.

Councilman Joseph Mazzetti abstained from the discussion, as he has a familiar relationship with one tow operator in town.

Supervisor Paul Hansut said the resolution allows for more time for the Town Board to obtain legal counsel.

“In the initial summons we had 20 days to respond to the Supreme Court [and] through some negotiations we were able to get a stipulation to extend that time period to May 5. The actual law is to take effect April 5, so this [resolution] is giving us more time to answer to the court.”

Town attorney Sean Murphy has recused himself because he previously represented DiBlanca on another matter. The Town Board now has until March 17 to respond to DiBlanca’s complaint and the town has agreed to not enforce the new towing code until May 5.

After the vote, Councilman Mike Guerriero suggested that the town have a second attorney on standby in case a similar situation arises in the future where the town’s attorney recuses himself.

“So we don’t have to go scurrying all over the countryside when you have only so many days to respond to a summons,” he said. “It takes time and you want to make sure you have the right person. I think we could retain another attorney going down the road.”

Hansut pointed out that the town always had Van DeWater and Van DeWater who could serve as conflict attorneys when these instances arose. The record on this matter shows that Councilmen Kevin Brennie and Mike Guerriero had consulted with an attorney from this firm but hired a counselor from another firm to assist in developing the town’s new tow law.

Hansut also explained that the town’s insurance company is not covering their legal expenses “because there is no financial stipulation attached to this complaint.” He said at this time DiBlanca is seeking to stop the law from taking effect but is pursuing recompense for attorney fees.

Alleged Ties to DiBlanca

Hansut has repeatedly denied allegations that he favors DiBlanca because the two have a business relationship.It has been alleged that DiBlanca loaned Hansut money for the purchase of Quality Dry Cleaners, a charge Hansut says is untrue. The matter has dogged Hansut throughout the development of the tow law.

Last week, in hopes of putting the issue to bed, Hansut released his Business Sales Contract with the previous owner of the dry cleaning business.

The contract outlines the items that were included “as is” in the sale, such as equipment, computers, software, top and front loaders, a water heater and three dryers to name a few.

The former owners will manage the retail tailoring and alteration work, with compensation, as well as two days of deliveries when needed.

The sale price of the business was $58,000, with Hansut putting in a down payment of $10,000. The previous owner agreed to hold a $48,000 loan for 4 years at 0.00% Hansut is to make 48 payments of $1,000 per month, which started on August 1, 2015 and will end on July 1, 2019. If he is delinquent for more than 6 months the previous owners have the option of taking back the business. The previous owners also agreed to a “no compete” clause covering a distance of 20 miles.

Nowhere in the contract is there a clause or codicil that relates in any way to Joseph DiBlanca.

Hansut said allegations first arose about this issue during his previous run for Supervisor. He said his political opponents cannot find anything to use against him from a policy perspective and instead have chosen to attack him on a personal level.

“I have always tried to be open and this has been a distraction. They have gone after my integrity and that is something I will not tolerate,” he said.

By Mark Reynolds

mreynolds@tcnewspapers.com