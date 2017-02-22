Gas Land gets planning board approval

After nearly two years and costly requirements, last week the Town of Montgomery Planning Board conditionally approved a combination gas station, convenience store and Dunkin’ Donuts for the intersection of Route 52 and Albany Post Rd. With engineering and attorney fees, the board’s requirements nearly doubled the purchase price of the 1.5 acre property, a “typical but expensive” outcome, said Mark Tierney, Rand Realty associate broker. He represented both the buyers, Gas Land Petroleum, Inc., based in Kingston, and sellers, Shelly Realty LLC, based in New York City.

Shelly purchased the land for a gas station in 2000, Tierney said.

“But at that time there was not enough business, and approval for a gas station required additional distance from the traffic light,” he said. So Shelly built a gas station elsewhere.

However, now that intersection gets 6000 cars per day from Route 52, 6300 from Albany Post Road, and serves Angry Orchard customers, Tierney said. So Gas Land made the effort to satisfy the Zoning Board of Appeals requirement for an increase in road frontage on Albany Post Rd by buying additional land.

“The ZBA had to approve the components, so we had go to three ZBA meetings before going back to the planning board,” said Tierney.

Even now, Gas Land has seven additional conditions to meet before final approval is granted.

“They’re more tedious than expected,” Tierney said.

They include completing two lot line changes and deed rewriting, as the company buys one part of a lot, while the rest goes to the adjoining property on Route 52.

“That could take a month, working every day on it,” he said.

They also must finalize a driveway maintenance agreement with owners of an adjacent lot with two billboards. If that lot was developed, they would share the entrance, Tierney said.

Planning board concerns about drive-up traffic lines and trucks parking on the roadside were some of the last issues addressed.

Gas Land owns 33 gas stations in the Hudson Valley, and the Montgomery project “will be their finest project yet, with benchmark design, attention to detail, flow, efficiency, and environmental sensitivity,” he said.

The planning board was exacting in appearance requirements. They asked for samples of materials to be used, which they would keep on file to be sure the construction is consistent with the plan. The design, in earthy colors, is intended to blend with the environment, atypical of Dunkin Donuts décor.

“Each town is different,” said Chris Lapine, engineer at Chazen Companies in Poughkeepsie, who worked on the project for Gas Land. “The planning board took a hard look. Because of their vision for that corridor, they made sure the architecture and landscaping mimics that vision.”

“This kind of project isn’t for the faint of heart,” said Tierney. But he expressed certainty about the appeal of the business. Referring to Star Wars imagery, he said, “The combination of gas, caffeine and sugar is the millennial generation’s ‘Millenium Falcon.’”

He anticipates that construction could begin at the end of 2017.

By Jessica Cohen