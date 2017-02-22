‘Good Times’ at the BAU

Jeff Schaller: “Good Times” will be on display for two more weeks at the Beacon Artist Union. The exhibition, that has been on display since Feb. 11, will be on display until Sunday, March 5.

Schaller is a painter who paints in the unique medium of encaustic, creating textural pieces that incorporate representational form with the printed word. Schaller’s multiple-image pieces evoke memories and emotions in its viewer.

“Using lost and found images, words and language, my goals are to paint with a precision and intricacy not normally found in encaustic paintings,” explains Schaller. Schaller places emphasis on evoking emotion from his viewers, wanting them to connect to the past and “reflect on their sensibility in the present as a result of their memory.”

Schaller utilizes what already exists, while reflecting on culture. His work incorporates pop culture qualities, with a vision towards expressionistic and contemporary.

“I want people to bring their own thoughts and feelings into my artwork,” Schaller expressed.

The Beacon Artist Union Gallery is located at 5-6 Main Street in Beacon. The gallery is open Saturdays and Sundays from 12 to 6 p.m. or by appointment. For more information call 440-7584 or visit baugallery.com.