Hudson Ale Works opens in Highland

In a mere six words partners Neil and Adam Trapani and Josh Zimmermann have described their Hudson Ale Works business perfectly – as a locally owned, small batch craft brewery. After a two-year renovation period that stripped everything down to the studs, the trio transformed what had previously been a cabinet shop, a machine shop and even a laundry service, into a unique brewery. They opened their doors at 17 Milton Avenue in heart of the hamlet of Highland, just across from the M&T Bank. Daniella DiMartino handles all of the publicity, marketing and social media needs for the business on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and for their website.

As other great startups have, Neil Trapani said they began brewing beer in his garage.

“We brewed out of there for over six years; that’s how everything got started,” he said. “Everyone seemed to like our beers and we just decided to eventually make it official.”

Trapani said they have a hot liquor tank that holds hot water. In addition, he has a mash tun, where the grain is mixed in.

“You grind up your grain profile for what it is and expose the inside of it where all the sugar potential is,” he said. “You put it in the mash tun with the hot water and that starts to extract all the sugars from the grain.”

Trapani said a mix of certain grains results in a particular type of beer.

“We have ten different grains and each beer has three or four types in it,” he said. “We buy pallets of it and for each beer you get a different style.”

Trapani said the beer stays in the mash tun for an hour and is then moved into the boil kettle, where the hops are added.

“This fires up, gets to a boil and you add your hops and other flavorings,” he said. “Most boils are for an hour and some go ninety minutes.”

After the boiling stage “we pump it through our heat exchanger; so we take it from 212 degrees down to 70 degrees as we pump it into one of the fermentors.”

Trapani said decreasing the temperature is critically important to the process “because if you put the yeast in above a certain temperature, you kill it. Seventy degrees for a lot of the yeast we use is a happy medium for that.”

The fermenting stage goes for about a week and Trapani said they have enough equipment to brew four different types of beers simultaneously.

“After its done fermenting we drop the yeast out [and] save it for the next batch because you can reuse it,” he said. “Depending on the type of beer, we’ll dry-hop it with more hops or if its done, we’ll transfer it to the brite [or conditioning] tank and this is where you’ll carbonate it. So once it hits this tank its finished beer. All the alcohol is created and the state wants their tax money now…from here the beer is moved into kegs and goes into our cold room where we serve it.” He said they also distribute to a few local restaurants.

Trapani said the percentage of alcohol content varies depending on the type of beer.

“We go from the low 4s up to 9.5 percent and we currently have eight beers on tap,” he said.

Trapani said the transition from brewing at home to their current setup began when people started requesting their products for home parties.

“We would do that for our friends and we did really well so we stepped it up to do it legitimately,” he said.

Typically, in a two week period they brew 93 gallons or about 6 barrel kegs.

Trapani and Zimmermann still maintain their day jobs in the IT field working for IBM and the Mid Hudson Regional Hospital.

On the first Friday of the month from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. the Dennis Jacobs Trio perform a mix of jazz, boss nova and blues standards, including Thelonius Monk, Charlie Parker, Antonio Carlos Jobim and a bit from the Sinatra songbook.

“Its nice and for us its good and helps to get some different people in here on a Friday.” Trapani said.

Jacobs performed on jazz guitar and was joined by Robert Kopec on upright bass and cousin Devan Garramone on tenor saxophone.

“We’ve been playing here a few months now and its great place. The acoustics are awesome, the people are awesome, the beer is awesome. Its a great spot,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs said the Hudson Ale House “is a welcome addition to our hamlet here in Highland.” He is the proprietor of Jacobs Music, located just a few doors down from the brewery.

Trapani said he purchases food products from local businesses, such as the Hudson Valley Sausage Company in Highland, Frieda’s Bakery in Milton and Sprout Creek Farm in Poughkeepsie.

“We try to use as much local as we can to help out the community,” Trapani said.

The Hudson Ale Works is open on Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. When they are not open they are busy cleaning the tanks and brewing beer. They can be reached at 384-2531.

“Our closing time is flexible; if we have a lot of people in here we’re not rushing them out the door,” Trapani said.

By Mark Reynolds

mreynolds@tcnewspapers.com