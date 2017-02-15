Huskies trying to turn a page

Highland’s boys’ basketball team was halfway through the first full week of February still looking for its first victory of the season when Poughkeepsie came to play them Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The Huskies were 0-12 when they tipped off against the Pioneers. And they led 8-6 early with the hope of stopping that winless deficit from deepening. But Poughkeepsie came back and stomped on that notion, leading 37-12 at the half. Poughkeepsie’s lead continued to grow until they won 67-36.

‘We were ahead 8-6,” said Mike Milliman, Highland’s coach, “and they went on a 31-4 run.”

Milliman didn’t think his team played with same passion they had played with in previous games. Now, though, they just have to work hard to end their futility.

“We just have to stay the course and keep on moving forward,” said Milliman, “It’s difficult. They are great kids. We have to turn the page and learn how to win.”

Andre Twyman led Highland with 13 points, 11 of which came in the fourth quarter as the Huskies managed to somewhat slow Poughkeepsie’s surge.

John Scalo and Dylan Barry each had six points for Highland as the Huskies dropped to 0-13.

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com