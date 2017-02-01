Judge Michael Kraiza’s long road to the bench

Judge Michael Kraiza is a proud native son, saying he was born and raised in the Town of Marlborough. Kraiza summed up his entrance in the world in one sentence.

“I grew up on Orange Street and my parents within a week, this was back in 1958, they got a new house, a new car and a new baby and they did not have enough for a crib so I slept in a dresser drawer,” he said.

As a member of the Marlboro High School Class of 1976, Kraiza is “Duke” through and through. Following graduation he attended Fairmount State College in West Virginia on a swimming scholarship, majoring in Political Science and History.

After college Kraiza worked for three years in construction, mostly inside of factories doing pipe-fitting, steel fabrication and industrial maintenance. Although he was making good money, all of that suddenly changed on a near zero degree-day at work when he stepped outside and grabbed a pipe without gloves on.

“I came inside, threw the pipe down and it ripped the skin right off my hands,” he recalled. “After cursing immensely for five minutes I said I got really good grades in college, I don’t need this and I started putting applications in to law school and six months later I’m in school.”

Kraiza chose Whittier Law School in Los Angeles, a climate and locale far different than what he was used to in the northeast. He started in January 1983, went straight through the summers and graduated in May 1985. He contemplated remaining in California to practice entertainment law but instead came home to Marlborough because of family. He married and practiced law in several local firms, handling criminal and negligence matters, personal injury as well as family and matrimonial cases.

In 1999 Kraiza decided it was time to strike out on his own and initially set up his practice in New Windsor and presently has an office in Newburgh.

“I was a little apprehensive back then but I knew I had to do it. The time was right for it,” he said. “You can set your own schedule; I like the flexibility of it.”

After long-time justice Eleanor Gallagher decided to retire Kraiza threw his hat in the ring in 2012 and won. He was just re-elected to his second term last November.

Kraiza said there is no typical day for him but in any given week he makes sure to keep up on his correspondence, especially with various agencies such as Probation. He credits his court clerk Michelle Edwards and clerk Renee Borchert, who handles Judge Daniel Jackson, for keeping the town’s Justice Department running smoothly and efficiently.

“Those women run this show, hold the fort down here and do the vast majority of the work,” he said. Kraiza is very protective of the clerks and has no patience with anyone who gives them a hard time.

At the start of his Wednesday court night Kraiza makes it a point to explain to the public how court works, what their rights are, about plea agreements and what to expect about fines and state surcharges.

“Its fair to the people to let them know what’s going on and then we get moving along with court,” he said. Kraiza alternates his case load, one week scheduling traffic and civil cases and the following week his docket is reserved for criminal cases.

Kraiza said he is on call 24/7 for arraignments where he reads the charges to the individual, informs them of their rights, especially their right to counsel. In rare instances when he has a conflict of interest because he knows the person coming before him, he calls another local judge to handle the matter. Kraiza said murder cases get turned over to the District Attorney’s office in Kingston but on a drug charge he has the leeway to decide whether to send an individual to the county jail, set bail or offer treatment.

Kraiza said being a judge gives him a different perspective on the legal system.

“I’ve got to remember I’m on this side and I’m pretty good at remembering it by now [but] you’ve got to behave, you can’t run your mouth like you do,” he said, adding that above all a judge will fare well with a patient temperament.

Kraiza said upon winning election a Judge who is not a lawyer must attend a 5 day training session in Albany but he attended out of interest.

“They cover how to do your paperwork, how to do civil cases, how to do evictions and we have annual training of 12 hours or so a year where you get updates on a lot of stuff,” he said. “For new judges they cover a lot; I don’t know how the non-lawyers do it, its tough.” Kraiza believes the court system will eventually require judges be lawyers.

“It is not required, but don’t get me wrong, I know some non-lawyer judges that are excellent judges [but] I think its just keeping up with the rules on summary proceedings and certain other rules and case laws,” he said. “Things change and not for the easier, its not getting simpler.”

Kraiza said the number of cases in Marlborough is on the rise; in 2016 the town court handled 3,300 cases and disposed of 3,000.

“That is the number of cases that get moved by two women and two judges,” he said, noting that on an average night he handles 60 traffic cases.

Kraiza said prior to coming on the bench there was a backlog of about 3,000 cases that have now been cleared.

“You’re looking at the guy who did that,” Kraiza said. “My supervising judges in Albany knew exactly what I went through to try to clean that up.”

On sentencing Kraiza often has people receive drug or alcohol treatment instead of locking them up because he knows this problem up close and personal.

“I am 14 years in recovery this August, so when people come up to me and say they quit you’re damn right I know. Either they’re barking, twisting or they’re lying [and] I say you might be fooling everybody here but you’re not fooling me. I know what this takes to do this and I know what it doesn’t take and most importantly, I see what you get on the back end if you do it right,” he said.

Kraiza recalled that at an AA meeting a person approached him to thank him for giving him the chance to turn his life around.

“That was Ok, that was pretty cool. You don’t always see that,” he said.

Kraiza summed up his core belief about his work as a judge.

“I like just being able to make sure that things are done right for the people in the Town of Marlborough,” he said. “I try to treat people ok.”

By Mark Reynolds

mreynolds@tcnewspapers.com