Lady Bushmen answer wakeup call to beat Pine Plains

Five days after Pine Bush’s Kate Cain set a new all-time scoring record against Highland, she added 27 points to the crown during a game Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Pine Plains.

But the team had not handled a basketball in five days before warm-ups and found themselves down 17-13 at the half.

Prior to the game, Pine Plains announced that an interruption would take place to honor Ashley Starzyk when she scored her 1,000th career point. Pine Bush’s strong defense kept her scoreless in the first half, and she accomplished the feat early in the third quarter when she landed a three-pointer for her only points in the game.

Pine Bush’s defense continued to work hard, going on a 15-6 run in the fourth to beat Pine Plains 42-31.

“We’re kind of out of synch,” said Bill Lacovara, Pine Bush’s coach.

A change in the offensive strategy, along with their constant defensive pressure, allowed Pine Bush to pull away and improve to 9-1. Both teams play again Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Pine Bush in the middle of a league schedule that will help determine where Pine Bush will start the postseason later in February.

Cain led Pine Bush with those 27 points, 10 of which came in the decisive fourth-quarter run.

“It took us a little while to wake up,” said Lacovara, “and we made an adjustment.”

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com