Lady Goldbacks stun Wallkill

Newburgh’s girls’ basketball was 4-8 Wednesday, Feb. 1 in home against Wallkill as the team’s playoff chances seemed to be slipping away.

But the Lady Goldbacks defied that situation for an evening.

The Lady Panthers went out and built a 15-8 lead against the Lady Goldbacks, but the Wallkill’s momentum stopped there. NFA came back and outscored Wallkill 15-3 in the second quarter. Wallkill won the third quarter and led 30-28 at the end of the period, but the Lady Goldbacks pick it up in the fourth and scored 16 points to beat Wallkill 44-39.

Newburgh improved to 5-8 with double-doubles from Kayla Walsh and Gabby Palladino. Walsh scored 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Palladino scored 11 points and pulled down 13 rebounds.

Newburgh ends the season at Monticello Feb. 16. But before that game, the Lady Goldbacks play five games against league rivals that will ultimately determine their playoff chances.

Newburgh travels to Pine Bush Monday, Feb 13, for the second meeting between the teams this season after the Lady Goldbacks lost their first game together at home.

“Pine Bush, I feel good about,” said Rich Desiderio, Newburgh’s coach. “I thought we played Pine Bush real tough, here. It is less than 50-50 (to reach the postseason), but it is what it is.”

Iffy Ezedum and Madison Martin both scored 9 points to lead Wallkill as the Lady Panthers dropped to 8-7.

