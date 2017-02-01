Lady Huskies hold on to beat New Paltz

Highland’s girls’ basketball team traveled to New Paltz for a divisional game Friday, and the Huskies soon found themselves under .500 early in the game with a 6-6 record at the tip-off.

New Paltz jumped out to a 9-0 lead with 3:33 left in the first quarter and continued to dominate early with an 18-6 lead at the end of that period. The Huskies then came back in the second quarter to a take 28-24 lead at the half.

And they maintained a small lead throughout the rest of the game to win by five points, 56-51 and improve to 7-6.

“I think we got very emotional the early part of this game,” said Jim Malak, Highland’s coach. “We want to be successful, so I think emotion came into play. And then we settled down and played our game.”

Ariana Ranalli downed a three with four minutes left in the second quarter to give Highland a 23-21 lead. Bri Rozzi, who led Highland with 22 points, was scoreless in the first quarter before scoring 12 points in the second quarter as the Huskies mounted their comeback.

New Paltz, though, refused to die and cut Highland’s lead to 52-51 with a minute left in the fourth quarter. Rozzi then downed a pair of free throws in the final minute to give Highland a five-point lead, 56-51, and that score held for the victory.

Despite their record, one game over .500, Highland’s six losses have come to stronger, bigger teams. They lost twice to Red Hook and Marlboro. The Huskies also dropped games to Warwick and Pine Bush, two of the best Section 9, Class AA teams.

Now the postseason beckons at the end of the month.

‘Those are brutal games,” said Malak, of the team’s six losses. “I scheduled these games for a reason: to make us mentally and physically tough at the end of the year.”

By Bond Brungard

