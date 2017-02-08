Marlboro drops tax levy

Last month the Marlboro School district began the task of compiling data and information that will eventually lead to a budget for the 2017-18 school year. The public vote on the budget is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Marlborough Town Hall, 21 Milton Tnpk, Milton. Absentee ballots must be received by 5 p.m. on this day to be counted in the vote. If the budget fails to pass, a mandatory revote is scheduled for Tuesday, June 20 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., also at the Town Hall in Milton.

Superintendent Michael Brooks said as the budget process moves along he and department directors and principals will work to develop a “true program focus for what we would like to see the school district move towards.” He said initially consideration of cost is set aside in order to allow for an open dialogue “over real wants, needs as far as what we’d like to have for our children…Then we start to get into more of a sobering moment when we look at the realities of what we can and what we can’t do and that’s something that will happen over the next several weeks as the board considers what we will eventually propose to them.”

Patrick Witherow, Director of Business and Finance, presented his long-term financial projections for the district, something that Superintendent Brooks says “helps us get an idea, from a long term perspective, and see are we heading in the right direction.”

Witherow stressed that his preliminary figures offer a “big picture” of the fiscal health of the district but reminded the board that it is early in the budget process. The budget will go through several more rounds of revisions before he is satisfied with their accuracy. He said at this point they should be considered just as a starting point for discussion by the board.

Witherow said the basic Foundation Aid the district is to receive next year will be $6,946,808, which is an increase of $163,053 from the current year.

“That’s good because we’ve suffered for a number of years and we finally reached the point where we had projected that we would see bumps in state aid,” he said.

Witherow pointed out, however, that if the district were fully funded in Foundation Aid they would instead receive close to $12 million.

Witherow highlighted several areas where funding is slated to increase next year; Building Aid by $1.2 million for a total of $3 million; Transportation Aid is up by $151,469 to $2,231,811; and BOCES funding will rise by $294,258 for a total of $1,509,746. He said Textbook Aid, however, shows a decrease of $44,334, dropping to $117,141. He promised check why there is a reduction in this category.

Witherow said that the $3 million the district is scheduled to receive in building aid would have a “significant impact on our levy capacity due to the intricacies of the State’s tax cap calculation. Debt service net of state aid is termed a ‘capital levy exclusion’ and is dealt with in such a manner that increases in building aid result in offsetting decreases in allowable levy; the theory being if the state is providing money towards the servicing of the district’s debt, then that money does not need to be raised through taxation of the district residents.”

Witherow said overall he is pleased with these preliminary numbers.

“We always take a somewhat conservative approach when we’re dealing with any of these numbers in the hopes that we wind up in this situation where we actually receive more money than what we anticipated,” he said. “We plan on having less; when we have more, it works out a lot better as you’ll see.”

Witherow said initial projections of the total in state aid revenues Marlboro will receive for next year stands at $15,158,498, which is a $2.1 million increase from the current school year.

Witherow said he has been concerned about the diminishing amounts in the reserve and fund balance accounts. He stated that the Reserve Fund in 2015-16 stood at $8.5 million, it dropped to $6.4 million this year and by the 2021-22 school year he estimated that the balance would level out at $577,678. He said this would leave the district without enough funds “to plug the hole on the revenue side” of the budget. He said the district’s outlook, however, has improved because of a better than expected end to the 2015-16 school year as well receiving significant “bumps” in state aid this year and next, which he believes will leave the district “in a much better situation,” resulting in projections of $4.4 million in reserves and $2 million in surplus money by the end of the 2021-22 school year.

He is hesitant to say “we may have weathered that storm that we had for a couple of years,” alluding to the difficult period in the recent past surrounding the power plants controversial bankruptcy/sale and resulting devaluations in their assessments. The taxpayers picked up the tax tab for the drop in the amount of taxes that the power plants paid.

At this point the tax levy for 2017-18 stands at a negative 0.81%, which Witherow said he would continue to tweak in the coming weeks. He said this would be the third straight year of reductions in the district’s tax levy “where we’ve been able to control the rate of tax increase and maintain a very solid financial position.”

Superintendent Brooks said there is always the hope of seeing an increase in the Foundation Aid but “we are confident that we will be able to deliver for this board of education and for this community a tax cap compliant budget that allows a strong program for our children. Even with a negative tax cap, we have a level of confidence that we’re going to be fine.” He said the reserves will be preserved by controlling expenditures and would only be tapped during times of “fiscal stress so that we can weather the storms.”

Board member Frank Milazzo said Gov. Cuomo has “historically” failed to increase the Foundation Aid “because it looks good in giving more money but its still doing the back side and not meeting what the courts dictated many, many moon ago now.”

The school board outlined the upcoming budget deadlines: March 1 the district will submit the 2017-18 tax levy limit calculations to the NYS Comptroller’s Office of Tax and Finance and to the NYS Department of Education.

March 16 the board will finalize their budget recommendations, as well as any special propositions they wish included, as they prepare for the final budget adoption.

April 1 the district will publish the first notice for a public hearing on the budget, followed by several additional notifications.

April 17 is the deadline for filing board of education candidacy petitions as well as for filing questions or propositions for the annual district election. Sworn statements of campaign contributions must also be filed with the school district’s clerk and with the Commissioner of Education.

April 20 school board will vote on the BOCES budget and the Budget and Property Tax Report Card is also set for adoption.

April 21 is the deadline for the school board to adopt their 2017-18 budget, at which time the final budget will be available to the public. On this date the revised Report Card and salary disclosures must be submitted to the NYS Education Department

The actual public budget hearing is scheduled for the May 4 workshop meeting, followed by the budget vote on May 16.

By Mark Reynolds

mreynolds@tcnewspapers.com