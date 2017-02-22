Marlboro refines school budget

In a process that began last October, the Marlboro School district continues to sharpen their economic pencils while weighing all options as they develop their 2017-18 budget.

Last week Superintendent Michael Brooks said the administration and school board has adhered to three primary goals while developing a budget. He said the school board, in collaboration with the educational community, “will evaluate academic programs and commit to excellence in supporting quality programs which help students excel academically, socially, emotionally and physically.” He stressed that the quality of the programs is continuously under review by the administration, teaching leaders and with classroom teachers “to make sure our students are getting high quality programs. That’s an ongoing process that never really ends.”

Secondly, Brooks said the board is committed to the judicious management of their finances.

“It is a privilege, an expectation, a right and a duty that we treat the dollars entrusted to us by our voters with extreme scrutiny,” he said.

Finally, Brooks said the administration and school board work hard to ensure transparency and to keep the public fully informed “of things that are going on in the school district, not only from the board business, but also operationally within each one of our schools.”

Patrick Witherow, Director of Business and Finance, gave a presentation on the district’s current financial status, based upon the most up to date information. He said it is “probable” that residents will see a $275,000 reduction in the tax levy for the 2017-18 budget; with this year’s levy of $34,225,563 dropping to $33,950,563.

“This would be the third consecutive year in a row where we’ve actually seen a reduction in our levy,” he noted. “The levy is the portion of our budget where we tax the residents of our district – that’s your school tax bill that you receive and that amount is going to be reduced.”

Witherow said the district’s significant increase in their building aid will have “a negative impact on what we’re allowed to grow in our levy; the theory being that if the state is going to provide financing to service our debt related to construction projects and capital projects in general, then we don’t need to collect that amount of money from the taxpayers.” This is what is driving the estimated $275,000 reduction in the levy for next year.

Witherow said the district is working to “shift away” from the emergency aid they have received in the past few years – $4 million in 2013-14; $4 million in 2014-15 and some previous year adjustments in 2015-16 due to the loss of revenue because of a tax certiorari case with Central Hudson. He said there were no additional “emergency” revenues that came in for the 2016-17 school year, which forced the district to tap their fund balance that has enough to carry the district for a few years.

Witherow highlighted several areas where he expects to see increased expenses in the 2017-18 school year; a $750,000 rise in salaries/payroll and contractual expenses; an $800,000 spike [18%] in health plan costs for district employees, and a $150,000 rise in BOCES services. Witherow said because the BOCES figure is the “least tight,” it is the one “most likely to change.” Conversely, Witherow expects a $130,000 decrease in the debt service – the result of a district refinance that he engineered last year. He also expects a $40,000 reduction in transportation costs due to the ongoing efforts and oversight of the Quality Bus Company.

Witherow calculated that the district would be able to maintain 4% in the fund balance coffers even though state aid numbers are expected to level off.

Brooks addressed program priorities, noting that safety and security issues, both in personnel and technology, have been high priorities on his list. He said these positions and associated costs are only included for discussion purposes and are not yet part of a final budget that he will present to the school board and eventually to the public. He stressed that these suggestions “are only doable if factors regarding state aid and other revenues come in line to allow us to afford it.” He said the school board and the administration have made inroads to ensure “we are at the cap, and for us the tax cap is below zero by $275,000, so we are actually going to have a reduced tax cap; that’s the most we can tax the local taxpayer here. I am really not giving a [budget] proposal here but I’m giving us a list of items to consider.”

Brooks said that a School Resource Officer for the elementary and middle schools would cost $47,000, with the expense possibly shared with the town. A district-wide ID scanning system would cost an estimated $15,000.

Brooks highlighted student support needs, pointing out that presently there is no Reading Literacy Specialist for grades 7 through 12. He said the cost for this position would be $100,000.

Brooks said there is a “skills gap” in Math at the high school level and to meet that need, a part time .4 position would cost $35,000.

Brooks said there is also a call for a Social Studies position at the Middle School, with a part-time .6 position, costing $70,000.

A full-time Library Media Specialist is needed at the Elementary School at a salary of $100,000. He pointed out that libraries are not required at the elementary level but having one in each of the three schools would show the district’s support of literacy skills, its desire to impart a love of reading and brings to the forefront an awareness about cutting edge technology.

Brooks said there are significant number of students at the elementary level who are in need of social and emotional support.

“If we can’t manage and help children and families through some serious social and emotional matters, those children can’t get to learn,” he said. Brooks is suggesting to add a Social Worker at this level at a cost of $100,000.

Brooks is also looking more closely at having swimming at the high school at a cost of $6,000; adding Planetarium visits for elementary students for $7,000 and getting a junior varsity football head coach for $2,000. He said these last few items may take longer to provide “but it is certainly something we would like to expand even further as we go into the out [future] years.”

In the area of improving transparency, Brooks said the school board is considering adding a new Board Docs Program that will allow quick access to board minutes and voting records and the timely transmission of documents between the administration and the board and to the public. James Page, Director of Information Technology and Project Planning for the NYS School Boards Association, recently gave a presentation about this service, which would cost the district $9,000 annually. In addition, Brooks said he would like to continue strengthening the district’s ties with the staff at the Ulster County BOCES Communication Service, who help with the Spring Newsletter and with ensuring the school district’s presence on social media.

Brooks brought attention to a few teaching positions that are not on his list because of the district’s promise to manage their finances responsibly, “knowing the forecast that we’re in. His wish list includes a Technology Education Teacher and a Family and Consumer Science Teacher at the Middle and High School levels; a part-time .5 Physical Education Teacher at the Elementary School and a district-wide English as a New Language Teacher.

Brooks said after the state passes its budget on April 1 the district will then know their exact state aid figures and be able to make very accurate calculations for Marlboro’s budget for next year.

“We will [then] know what this financial picture can afford if this board so chooses,” he said.

