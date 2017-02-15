Marlborough struggles with signage issues

Last week the Marlborough Planning Board continued their public hearing on the Gas Service Mart at 1147 Rte. 9W. The project is being proposed on the site of the old Dickie’s Diner and calls for a 4,800 sq./ft. structure that will include a Dunkin’ Donuts with a drive-thru, a convenience store along with five fuel pumps and a canopy.

Signage on the site is one item that has received significant attention. Presently under the town’s sign code a 4 ft. x 8 ft. sign is allowed every 250 feet. Town attorney Ron Blass indicated that the applicant is going before the Zoning Board of Appeals to “obtain whatever variances are necessary for [a] sign plan.” Initially the applicant was seeking approval for a 22-foot free-standing sign on a pole, but the Ulster County Planning Board [UCPB] came out against this, stating this is “inconsistent” with their policies on signage “and is unlikely to match the town’s currently in development design standards.” Blass pointed out that on Feb. 1 the developer submitted a modified signage package consisting of a monument sign, three signs on the façade of the building, an accessory menu board and standardized illuminated directory signs for traffic control. The developer’s attorney Leo Napior confirmed the submittal, adding that they are seeking a variance for 225 sq./ft., which is a 193-sq./ft. over the allowed amount.

This request is not permitted under the existing code but will be permitted in the new sign law that is presently under consideration and is expected to be approved in the near future. Because the developer’s sign request now falls outside of the code they will be before the Zoning Board of Appeals for a public hearing on their signage request on March 9 at 7 p.m.

The Planning Board got an earful from the public, who were critical of the lengthy review process that this applicant has gone through for nearly three years. It was noted that a small Dunkin Donuts in Modena was approved and built in approximately one year. Some said the town should streamline the entire process in order to attract and keep businesses in town that would help to offset rising taxes. It was also pointed out that neighboring towns, such as Highland, are growing quickly while Marlborough is languishing and is at risk of becoming a “ghost town” due, in part, to a far too laborious approval process. Planning Board Chairman Chris Brand said some of the delay was due to the applicant and to a slow pace of needed approvals from various agencies, such as the Department of Transportation.

In a requested legal analysis attorney Blass pointed out that since 1972 the town has had “scant” regulations concerning signage that “barely suggest that a sign permit is necessary.” He noted that the town has nearly completed a revision of their old sign law and is taking this issue “head on.”

There has been some criticism leveled that Dunkin’ Donuts is the first town project in nearly forty years that is being required to meet a higher signage standard while many existing businesses in the Route 9W corridor are in violation of sign requirements. Blass contends that the Code Enforcement Officer is under “no obligation” to cite every business that is out of compliance with the sign ordinance and further, does not have the “liberty to embark upon this type of retrospective exercise without Town Board authorization.” He wrote that although the Code Enforcement Officer is charged with enforcing the local zoning law, he does not have the authority to begin a proceeding against an individual or business “as the power to commence such proceedings is granted to the Town Board by NYS Town Law 135 (1).” Although Blass cites a court case that backs his argument to appoint, there is no provision in NYS Town Law 135 that specifically states that the Code Enforcement Officer does not have the power to commence enforcement proceedings.

Blass also wrote that the Code Enforcement Officer “may only commence” an enforcement action “with the authorization of and at the direction of the Town Board under NYS Town Law 65 (1).” The wording in this law states that the Town Board “may” direct an officer of the town to begin a legal action but makes no further claim that the town officer must receive authorization from the Town Board, as Blass contends.

The Town Board has stated that they understand the importance of creating an inviting business environment for people who wish to locate in Marlborough. They do not appear to agree, however, with the legal analysis that it is the Town Board and not the Code Enforcement Officer that has the power to commence enforcement proceedings.

Councilman Scott Corcoran said when the board names their Code Enforcement Officer at their annual reorganization meeting “that’s us empowering the code Enforcement Officer to do his job and enforce out codes…We [town board] can’t second guess his judgment.”

Corcoran said Blass’ analysis could be taken to mean that the Town Board has the final say in all town code enforcements matters.

“I don’t think we, as a Town Board, look at it in that way. I don’t think there has ever been a situation that I can recall that a Town Board has overridden a Code Enforcement’s judgment. In my opinion, the only person who should be able to overturn a Code Enforcement Officer is the Zoning Board of Appeals, and that by [state] law,” he said.

Councilman Howard Baker said the ultimate goal is to properly approve projects and going back to check every older business in town would not be productive. He said of Blass’ analysis “I am in favor of it. I totally agree with it. I think its a good analysis and so does [Code Enforcement Officer] Tom Corcoran, as far as I’m concerned. I think he’s in agreement with it. I don’t see a problem here.”

Councilman Alan Koenig said the Town Board “appoints people to take care of situations…its Code Enforcements job to enforce code.” He said if the power of enforcement were to rest with the Town Board there would be no need for a Code Enforcement Officer.

“This [analysis] is an opinion of our legal counsel but in my opinion I believe Tom [Corcoran] should have the power to do what he does and I trust what he does,” Koenig said.

Koenig said he is not in agreement with Blass’ analysis that only the Town Board has the power to initiate proceedings in enforcement matters, stressing that the Code Enforcement Officer “can go and do his job.”

Supervisor Al Lanzetta said Corcoran was concerned that he was going to be the “fall guy” in allowing all of the non-compliant signs in the Rte. 9W corridor while significant scrutiny was being directed at signage at the proposed Dunkin’ Donuts project. Lanzetta said the Blass analysis was compiled, in part, to indicate that Corcoran had nothing to do with past approval practices.

Lanzetta pointed out that the Dunkin’ Donuts project “is a different animal” because of several unique variances that were needed. He said the town favors this project but wants it to be done right the first time around in order to avoid a legal challenge at a later date.

Lanzetta stressed that Blass is an excellent attorney but due to the “delicate nature” of what is at stake and the far-reaching implications concerning the powers of the Code Enforcement Officer, the town is having his legal analysis further reviewed by another attorney. Lanzetta said, however, that if Blass’ analysis is true, “we got a problem.”

By Mark Reynolds

