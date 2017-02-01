Meet Walden Judge Raynard Ozman

A young woman who was several thousand dollars behind in her rent stood before Judge Raynard Ozman in the Village of Walden court last week. When he asked if she could pay, she said she could.

“Will that leave you penniless?” he asked.

Concern tempered sternness as Ozman adjudicated the cases of people charged with marijuana possession, unlicensed vehicle operation, petit larceny, disorderly conduct, and other misdemeanors.

Most of them pled guilty, but he asked each if they had heard their rights and reminded them, kindly, that the court would appoint a lawyer for them if they wanted one and could not afford to hire one.

Then most were fined between $185 and $200, occasionally with extra time to pay. At least one, charged with using a cell phone while driving, uninsured vehicle operation, and marijuana possession, was also required to perform five hours of community service. A list of organizations with volunteer opportunities was provided.

“He seems like he wants to give people a chance,” said one woman awaiting her turn to appear for driving with a revoked license.

Interviewed later, Ozman says, “Don’t mistake my demeanor for weakness. It doesn’t affect the manner in which I mete out justice. I handle each session differently.”

Someone who failed to comply with sentencing requirements or who is being arraigned a second time for sexual assault, for instance, he will approach differently, he says. Yet he does see potential for legal charges to lead to change.

“There’s a possibility of saving people from themselves by giving them tools and opportunities through the delivery of justice,” he says. Sometimes, on Walden streets, he encounters people who did save themselves that way, he says.

So Ozman directs some people to intervention programs. Sentencing for domestic abuse may include required attendance at a 26- or 52-week domestic violence program. After four absences, the offender must begin the program again. Other programs he requires in sentencing include Shoplifters Alternative Program and programs for youthful offenders. Some first-time offenders may have their charges dismissed with successful completion, but not without Ozman’s scrutiny, he says.

“I monitor their progress myself to be sure of successful completion,” he says. “But not all sentences include education requirements. Convictions, fines, and community service make people think about their behavior. It depends on their level of culpability. I try to avoid recidivism.”

He also watches for offenders eligible for veterans courts and those who would be best served by drug courts.

What he considers to be “at the forefront of public safety” is opioid addiction, fueling crime. Often addiction combines with mental health issues, he says.

“Judges need to be able to recognize the signs of addiction and mental illness and know the difference,” Ozman says. He sees many who became opioid addicts because of pain medications.

“Back pain is nagging and zaps people’s energy. Every movement is painful. Doctors keep writing prescriptions and don’t back off slowly. People develop a tolerance. Then they’ll go anywhere to get relief.”

Support groups for addicts offer them little help, Ozman says. He notes the emergence of what he terms “Vivitrol courts,” drug courts that assist recovery from addiction using Vivitrol, which blunts the opioid craving.

“They’re not unlike drug courts, with weekly sessions to monitor stressors and compliance,” he says. “If people fail there and don’t cooperate, their penalty is jail.”

“It’s not about who you were, but who you’ll become,” Ozman says of his sentencing philosophy. ‘If you’re alert and astute, you’re in a better position to effectuate a just result.”

To that end, he staggers his schedule, so people with similar offenses are scheduled in the same session. Information he gives to one person can then be heard by others, he says, and he can devote enough time to each person. Ozman likes to be sure that all understand the procedures and requirements, what is offered and expected. The staggered schedule also prevents long wait times.

“My courtroom is never crowded,” he says. “Sitting in court for three to four hours is not fair to litigants. It’s not the best way to effectuate the administration of justice.”

After courtroom hours, Ozman also must be available for arraignments and signing warrants and orders of protection, he says. He also writes grant applications and attends trainings in new county procedures and programs.

Ozman has been a judge for over ten years, after serving as village trustee. His family has a 70-year history in Walden, and Ozman graduated from Valley Central High School. He left the village to attend Queens College and then Touro Law Center.

“But I always had a feeling I’d be back,” he says.

He also has a private legal practice, largely devoted to civil litigation, with some criminal work.

Bruce Townsend, a Walden lawyer, who arrived in the area in 1985, often has clients in Walden’s court.

“Asked about Ozman’s empathetic style, he said, “Judges have different demeanors, but in Orange County they realize that people who commit the same acts may be differently situated. He is very considerate of people’s circumstances, but he has limits. When he needs to be firm he is.”

However, Townsend notes, “The criminal justice system serves a small percentage of the population who get in trouble over and over. Most crimes are petty, and many offenders have substance abuse and mental health issues. The tide is changing toward more treatment and less penalty.”

By Jessica Cohen

jcohen@tcnewspapers.com