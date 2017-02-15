Montgomery to pierce tax cap, seek raises for employees

Village of Montgomery residents may pay higher taxes to give raises to village employees, if Mayor Steve Brescia has his way.

At a public hearing for a local law to authorize the village board to override the state tax cap of .0115, Brescia at first neglected to hold the public hearing. He opened the board vote, and the board followed his lead, voting to authorize themselves to override the cap. Village attorney Kevin Dowd then reminded Brescia to hold the public hearing.

When Brescia did open the hearing, he said, “We’ll pierce the tax cap if necessary to give village employees a 2-percent raise.”

The board again passed the override authorization.

Later, board trustee Walter Lindner said the board had not discussed whether elected officials would be included in the 2 percent raise. He was not at the public hearing because his mother-in-law had been ill, he said. Trustee Michael Hembury was also absent from the meeting because of a Homeland Security training, he said.

Village Clerk Monserrate Rivera-Fernandez later confirmed the board’s intent to give themselves raises.

“They would like to give employees pay raises,” she said, “and that’s across the board.”

No definitive plan for raises has been made because the budget has not yet been drafted, she said.

Village Trustee Candidates Maria Beltrametti and Don Berger expressed interest in seeing the budget well before the budget approval deadline on April 15. Brescia said the budget would be submitted on March 20.

Brown water still mysterious

A remedy for the brown water that troubles some village residents is still elusive, says Buddy Nelson, Department of Public Works superintendent for the village. Orange County Department of Health staff informed him that the manganese in the water likely does not come from well bedrock, as previously thought, he said. Otherwise it would color the water every day. That problem could have been solved with a green sand water filter, for which the village hoped to receive a grant. But as the filter would cost $500,000 to $750,000, OCDOH requires careful testing, following state guidelines, to be sure the filter would address the problem

“Microscopic particles in the water are not only manganese, and they’re not every day,” said Nelson. “The health department wants to make sure that if they install the water filter, it will fix the problem. Green sand filter technology doesn’t work with a surface water influence.”

To determine whether the manganese in the well water comes from ground water the health department is requiring two tests of two wells three months apart, Nelson said. The health department also requires that he check with them before each test to be sure the test is done after a snow or rain event of at least an inch.

Village protection grants

Village of Montgomery Police Chief Steve Walsh announced a grant award and a grant application for additional village protection. A $5,260 grant to the village police department will pay for three ballistic helmets, three bullet proof plates with carrier vests, and three Sigsauer rifles “in case of an active shooter,” Walsh said. The grant, from the Police Protection Equipment Program, was awarded to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department by the Department of Homeland Security.

An application he made to the Department of Criminal Justice Services for a State Law Enforcement Terrorism Prevention Program Grant may provide an additional $25,000 for video surveillance equipment and installation.

“There’s none in the village now,” he said. “The cameras would “pan, tilt, and zoom.”

By Jessica Cohen

jcohen@tcnewspapers.com