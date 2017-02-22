Newburgh swimmers 2nd at Section 9 meet

Newburgh Free Academy’s boys’ swimming team earned a third place finish at the OCIAA meet two weeks prior, and Zach Williams, the team’s coach, was hoping for a better finish Saturday, during the Section 9 meet Saturday at Valley Central.

The preliminary round of the sectional meet was conducted Thursday, and Williams was confident of a strong finish Saturday.

“I think some of our top guys can be a little faster,” said Williams. “We have an eighth-grade contingent, and some had the meets of their lives last night.”

The Goldbacks went and took second with 263 points, and they were led by Josh Bryant, who won the 50-freestyle and the 100-freestyle. Bryant beat Valley Central’s Josh Zock in the dead heat in the 50-freestyle with a time of 21:07. Bryant then beat Pine Bush’s Eian McKeon by less than a second to win the 100-freestyle with a time of 47.16.

Juan Peticco, a senior in his final meet for the Goldbacks, won the 500-freestyle with a time of 4:47.80. Peticco was second in the 200-freestyle, and he swam on Newburgh’s winning 400-freestyle team with Bryant, Matt Johnson and Aleksey Makarov, who was third in 200-individual medley and the fifth in the 100-breaststroke.

Makarov, Bryant, Johnson and Ed Domanico also swam on Newburgh’s second-place 200-medley relay team.

After placing 25th at the OCIAA meet during his first postseason. Ameer Roberts, a senior diver, returned for an identical finish at the sectional meet.

“It was a new experience. It was my first 11-dive meet. It was not that bad. I had fun,” said Roberts, as he readied for the sectional meet. “Now that I know what to expect, I am going go there, do my best and see what happens.”

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com