NFA coach suspended for remainder of the season

Rich Desiderio will not be coaching the varsity girls’ basketball team for the remainder of this season after he was suspended last week for the third time in 14 months.

“They just say there’s an “investigation,” said Desiderio, when asked for comment.

Jason Semo. Newburgh’s athletic director, confirmed Desiderio’s suspension, which is the second action of its kind this season for the coach.

“I was informed he will not be back the rest of the season,” said Semo, without citing specifics due to personnel matters.

The Lady Goldbacks lost to Kingston 66-40 Monday, Feb. 6 after the team was out-scored 24-8 in the fourth quarter. The loss dropped the team to 5-11 without a league victory as their playoff chances continued to evaporate.

The team plays four games this week against Pine Bush, Middletown and Monroe-Woodbury, league rivals, and Monticello to end the season. Semo said he was unsure who would be coaching the team this week.

Desiderio was originally suspended in December, 2015, before being reinstated by the school board. Desiderio was again suspended around the beginning of December, 2016. Superintendent Roberto Padilla would not comment on that suspension, but Desiderio did a few days before Christmas.

“I was suspended. It had nothing to do with coaching. It was internal deal it had nothing to do with coaching,” said Desiderio.

The school board reinstated Desiderio, and Semo said the coach’s fate is now again in the hands of the district’s governing body.

“Only a school board has the authority to hire and fire,” said Semo.

Prior to the start of this season, Desiderio and Matt Iorlano were appointed co-coaches by the school board. Iorlano ran the team during the prior suspension of Desidero and resigned upon his return. Iorlano declined to discuss the coaching situation when contacted by the Mid Hudson Times.

After a pair of sectional semifinal appearances during his first two years as coach, Desiderio guided the team to the Section 9 Class AA final in 2015 and lost to Monroe-Woodbury. The team missed the playoffs last season after winning a few games.

The Lady Goldbacks won more games this season, despite those vanishing playoff chances. Desiderio, though, is still mystified why he is not coaching the team for the remainder of the season.

“They can say and do whatever they want to do,” said Desiderio. “This will go the same as their other “investigations” but the season will be over by then. It’s a shame and sickening what they can do.”

