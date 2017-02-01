NFA wrestlers win three of five in tournament

After he outlasted Beekmantown’s Will Clay, 5-4, in the opening match of duals tournament at Newburgh Free Academy, Will McCartney, the Goldback 285-pounder, improved to 24-7.

“I did not expect to come out and be so dominate at 285,” said McCartney, a senior.

McCartney would score a pin against Shoreham-Wading River, but was pinned by John Glenn’s Damien Caffrey to finish the day 2-1 with a 25-8 record this season.

“I am getting back to using my height at 285,” said McCartney. “It definitely helps me with the bigger guys.”

NFA finished the tournament 3-2 by beating Beekmantown 57-21, beating Wading River Shoreham 40-31 and beating Port Chester, 87-0 with a 46-31 loss to John Glenn and a 55-18 loss to Natick 55-18.

McCartney lost to John Glenn in a match in which the Fischer brothers scored pins and Maxx DeCapua dominated with a 23-4 technical fall. In the loss to Natick, Greg Fischer pinned Anthony Graves in the match’s first minute, and DeCapua won a 3-1 decision.

Against Shoreham-Wading River, DeCapua won 12-0 and Greg Fischer won 7-5.

Now the Goldbacks get ready for the Section 9, Division 1 tournament at Monroe-Woodbury Feb. 10-11.

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com