One person dead in Valentine party shooting

A Valentine’s Day party ended in the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old City of Newburgh man over the weekend. Police are ruling it a homicide.

The shooting took place during the early morning hours Sunday at 253 South William Street, home of the Temple of Praise Church of God. Four people were wounded. One of the victims, Gevontay Owens-Grant, was pronounced dead at St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital.

The three other victims are expected to survive, said city police Lieutenant Richard Carrion. Police provided no additional information about the shooting on Monday.

The City of Newburgh Police Department, New York State Police Major Crimes Unit and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

Police reported another shooting, near the corner of Liberty Street and Henry Avenue, on Monday. Police could not immediately determine if this non-fatal shooting had any connection to the fatal party shooting.

Sunday’s shooting is eerily similar to a fatal shooting incident that took place at a late-night Halloween party on Oct. 30. Two young women were killed and five others were injured. Many of the partygoers were teenagers.

The 17-year-old shooter, Nija Johnson, fled to Richmond, Virginia. Johnson was arrested on Nov. 4, brought back to New York and charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Sunday’s fatal shooting is the first to occur in the City of Newburgh this year.

New York State Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 (reward) for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter. Call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-866-313-8477 (TIPS).

Anyone with information is also urged to contact the City of Newburgh Police Department at 845-561-3131 – or leave a message on the Police Tips Hotline at 845-569-7555. All calls may remain anonymous.

By SHANTAL RILEY

