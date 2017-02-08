Times Community Newspapers
Pine Bush duo dominates OCIAA diving

February 8, 2017

The pair entered the OCIAA boys’ swimming and diving championships Friday at Cornwall ranked 1-2 in diving in Section 9, and that did not change for Pine Bush’s Colin Lang and Andrew Greer, when the meet ended Saturday at Valley Central.

Pine Bush’s Andrew Greer was second in the diving.

The Bushmen duo went 1-2 in diving, and Valley Central’s Dan Harrington was fifth in the event.

“We have been doing the same dives all season long, and it is working out for us,” said Lang, a sophomore, “We push each other. It works out well.”

Greer, a freshman, wanted to win the title, but he had no complaints about his teammate being at the top.

“Fortunately,” said Greer, prior to the meet’s opening, “he’s doing a lot better than me right now.”

Pine Bush tied for third at the meet with NFA, and Valley Central was sixth overall. In the 50-freestyle, Valley Central’s Josh Zock won the event with a state qualifying time of 21.18. Pine Bush’s Ryan Lee was third in the event.

Lee won the 100-butterfly with a state qualifying time of 52.61, and Zock won the 100-freestyle, to qualify for the state meet with a time 47.22.

In the 100-breastroke, Pine Bush’s Eian McKeon, who was second in the 200-freestyle, won the event with a time of 54.49 to qualify for the state meet.

The Section 9 championships return to Valley Central Feb. 16-18 before the state meet is conducted March 3-4 on Long Island.

By Bond Brungard
sports@tcnewspapers.com

