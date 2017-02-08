Pine Bush duo dominates OCIAA diving

The pair entered the OCIAA boys’ swimming and diving championships Friday at Cornwall ranked 1-2 in diving in Section 9, and that did not change for Pine Bush’s Colin Lang and Andrew Greer, when the meet ended Saturday at Valley Central.

The Bushmen duo went 1-2 in diving, and Valley Central’s Dan Harrington was fifth in the event.

“We have been doing the same dives all season long, and it is working out for us,” said Lang, a sophomore, “We push each other. It works out well.”

Greer, a freshman, wanted to win the title, but he had no complaints about his teammate being at the top.

“Fortunately,” said Greer, prior to the meet’s opening, “he’s doing a lot better than me right now.”

Pine Bush tied for third at the meet with NFA, and Valley Central was sixth overall. In the 50-freestyle, Valley Central’s Josh Zock won the event with a state qualifying time of 21.18. Pine Bush’s Ryan Lee was third in the event.

Lee won the 100-butterfly with a state qualifying time of 52.61, and Zock won the 100-freestyle, to qualify for the state meet with a time 47.22.

In the 100-breastroke, Pine Bush’s Eian McKeon, who was second in the 200-freestyle, won the event with a time of 54.49 to qualify for the state meet.

The Section 9 championships return to Valley Central Feb. 16-18 before the state meet is conducted March 3-4 on Long Island.

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com