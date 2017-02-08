Pipeline protest

“No Pilgrim Pipeline, crude oil or gas, put the Earth first and put the profits last,” they chanted.

About fifty people took part in a march opposing the Pilgrim Pipeline over the weekend. The march saw protesters walk along a mile-long route starting at the City of Newburgh boat launch and ending at the Global Partners fuel terminal in New Windsor.

The group gathered at the boat launch on Saturday, carrying signs that read, “No Pilgrim oil pipelines,” “Cuomo, clean jobs over crude oil,” and “Stop Pilgrim Pipeline.”

“This is a project we don’t need,” march organizer Jordan Davis of Hudson Valley Earth First yelled into a bullhorn.

The group walked at a brisk pace along Water Street to River Road. Cars and trucks honked in support as they passed. City of Newburgh and New Windsor police accompanied the marchers as they traversed the narrow sidewalk on the way to the terminal. “Our concern is safety,” said city police Lieutenant Frank Labrada.

A train passed along the adjacent railroad as the protesters walked south. Some of the rail cars were marked “liquefied gas.” These and other types of fuels lay at the heart of protesters’ concerns over the Pilgrim Pipeline.

If approved, the 178-mile, double pipeline would transport refined oil products and Bakken crude oil between Albany and Linden, New Jersey. A significant portion of the pipeline would travel alongside the New York State Thruway.

Dozens of municipalities along the pipeline’s path have formally opposed its construction. Municipalities including the Town of New Windsor, the Town of Newburgh and the City of Newburgh have expressed concerns over the pipeline’s potential impact on property values and water supplies, among other issues. The public will have an opportunity to provide comments during the project’s scoping process, expected to begin sometime this year.

“There are bomb trains going up and down the Hudson River on a daily basis,” said Orange Residents Against Pilgrim Pipelines chair Sandra Kissam, at an anti-pipeline meeting held at The Wherehouse bar and restaurant on Liberty Street last week.

Kissam was referring to trains carrying refined-petroleum products such as kerosene and diesel fuel, as well as flammable Bakken crude oil, currently transported along the local CSX rail line and planned for transport along the pipeline.

Kissam pointed to Lac-Mégantic, in Canada’s Quebec Province, as an example of the explosive danger of Bakken crude. A derailment of a train carrying Bakken crude oil through the town led to an explosion that killed 47 people and destroyed 30 buildings in 2013.

“None of our first responders have been given any special equipment to fight an explosion if it occurs,” Kissam said.

She noted the Algonquin Pipeline Expansion and a proposed plan to establish anchorage points along the Hudson River to anchor ships and barges, many carrying oil products, as other examples of the fuel industry’s tightening grip on the region.

Kissam described the Trump Administration’s stance on the fuel industry as an added “threat” to the environment. “He said the oil and gas industry is under too much restraint,” she said, pointing to the administration’s support of the Dakota Access Pipeline and the confirmation of Exxon Mobil’s former CEO Rex Tillerson as U.S. secretary of state.

If built, the Pilgrim Pipeline would include lateral lines leading from the main line to the Hudson River. Two are slated in the immediate region: one heading east to Danskammer Point and the Danskammer Generating Station; another would snake along the Newburgh-New Windsor border, close to the Quassaick Creek, to Global’s fuel terminal where the fuel could be put onto barges.

From their boats in the river, said Center for Algonquin Culture founder Evan Pritchard, “the early Dutch would see ceremonial fires on the rock” at Danskammer Point. “They called it the Devil’s Dance Chamber,” he said, “Danskammer” meaning dance chamber in Dutch.

“History is all around you,” Pritchard said, speaking at the Wherehouse meeting. “When people make sudden, destructive moves, you can’t take it back.”

Kissam urged residents to continue to attend public meetings and demonstrations on the pipeline, to contact the companies funding pipeline projects and to write to Governor Andrew Cuomo and other government officials to express opposition. “You’ve got to get out there, people,” she said.

