Plattekill still waiting on Library Board

As of last week, Plattekill Supervisor Joe Croce said the town has not received any escrow money or a copy of the appraisal of their current building from the Library Board of Trustees as has been requested.

“I have not received anything I don’t think Councilwoman Delgado or Councilman DePew, who had been meeting with two representatives of the library board, have received anything either,” he said.

DePew added, “Nor any correspondence or anything. It’s been very quiet.”

Croce said there has been some correspondence between the attorneys for the library and the town.

“Its about how they would like to move forward [and] that’s what we are going to be discussing in executive session,” he said.

Croce said the town is unaware of any restrictions surrounding the possible transfer of the library property, which the town owns, to the library itself.

“Out Town Clerk Barbara Dawes gave me a box of information, which I actually took right up to our attorney to have him review,” he said. “We did contact the Wallkill Central School District and asked them to go through their records to see if they can find anything and we haven’t seen anything to this point.”

DePew said he and Delgado have met four times with representatives of the Library Board, casually at first and then in a more formal manner.

“Right now I believe, for the past three months, we’re pretty much at a stalemate. Nothing is going anyplace,” he said.

DePew said he made it clear to the Library Board that keeping the senior center at the library is of paramount importance.

“We felt very strongly that regardless of whatever transpired between the two boards that that would be kept the same way it is right now,” he said.

Croce recalled that many years ago there was referendum that created the library district.

“It was passed and Senator Larkin played a big role in getting that library district established,” he said. “They are autonomous. They don’t answer to this board. They have their own budget, as most people are well aware, that they put out to the public every year and it gets voted on.”

Insurance renewal due

The board had a lengthy discussion with Brad Palmiter, their healthcare representative from Marshall & Sterling, about the health benefits the town provides to their employees. April 1 is the renewal deadline.

MVP appears to be the plan the Town Board is considering for covering the town’s 15 employees. In 2016 the town paid $254,000 and that figure is expected to increase by 7% to $271,780.

Croce said there still are some revisions the board is considering and Palmiter will return to the board with a few additional items for their consideration before they approve a final healthcare plan.

Croce said the Town Board has worked hard to contain costs and said he feels the town’s employees understand “what a good plan we provide for them and their families.”

By Mark Reynolds

