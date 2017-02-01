Road work begins in chronic collision area

After years of car accidents on State Route 302 prompted pleas to state officials, a $3.738 million road work project has begun between Routes 17K and 52 in Crawford, funded by the New York State Department of Transportation, said Dan McCann, Town of Crawford coordinator of safety and security. People often drive over the center line to avoid the road’s many potholes or because of drowsiness or distraction, he said at the town board meeting last week. So the road will be repaved and a rumble strip added down the middle that “wakes up” drivers drifting across the lanes. Trees along the side of the road are being cleared, and the speed limit may be lowered.

Many large trees are within five feet of the road, a danger to anyone who veers off, said Councilman Dan Flanik.

“For years it’s been a nightmare on 302 from Crawford to Wallkill,” Flanik said. “When Hillary Clinton was a senator, we wrote to her, and we contacted Senator Larkin and [Congressman Sean Patrick] Maloney. Dan McCann and I drove down 302 with a DOT guy four years ago. Last year we put DOT phone numbers on the digital town sign, so people could call and complain. We got lots of complaints.”

In 2015, 63 accidents were reported on that section of Route 302, including one fatality and 16 personal injury accidents, said Karen Mas, administrative assistant at the Town of Crawford Police Department. In 2016, 50 accidents were reported there, including 15 personal injury accidents, she said.

A. Colarusso and Sons, contractors from Hudson, have begun surveying and tree removal, and work will continue until fall, but no detour will be needed, said Councilman Rob Sassi.

However, the town’s request for a traffic light at the intersection of 302 with Black Hawk Rd. and Ulsterville Rd. was denied, said McCann, because of visibility problems.

“If you’re coming from the northbound lane of 302, you can’t see traffic stopped on the hill’s descent,” he said. “Traffic lights are expensive, and taking an action can cause more problems sometimes. There may be other resolutions.”

But Flanik is impatient. His son was “T-boned” in an accident at that intersection several years ago, he said, and years earlier, a high school student, who was a designated driver giving rides to her peers on graduation night, was killed in an accident there. Meanwhile, daily traffic flow is problematic.

“Between teacher and student traffic coming from the schools on 302, you can wait five minutes to pull out of Ulsterville or Black Hawk,” Flanik said.

Eliminating the hill that impedes vision was one option considered to allow for a traffic light, but after repaving the road, dismantling it would be unlikely, he said.

“We’ve written letters asking for a study to find out how to put in a traffic light,” said Flanik. “It’s getting worse, not better.”

Also, as part of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s billion dollar BRIDGE NY program, two Crawford bridges will be replaced. The town was awarded $429,000 to replace the Bruyn Avenue bridge over Pakanasink Creek. The county received $2.280 million to replace the County Road 48 bridge over Shawangunk Kill.

“We’ll work with the DOT to determine when bridge work will begin,” said McCann. “We’ll need to go through a process to find out what the DOT needs from us to access the funding.”

He noted that the Bruyn Ave Bridge is likely as old as the road, the age of which is uncertain.

“When we were doing the grant application, we couldn’t find out when the road was built,” said McCann.

By Jessica Cohen

jcohen@tcnewspapers.com