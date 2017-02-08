Sculptures move in as circus moves out

Where acrobats once swung from rafters, other art may soon take form. The Big Apple Circus rehearsal facility in Walden will become Polich Tallix Fine Art Foundry after the property sale closes in late February, according to Adam Demchak, executive vice president and general manager of the foundry, now in Rock Tavern. In addition to the purchase price of $2.5 million, the company will invest $1 million in renovation and equipment.

The company casts and fabricates sculpture for artists whose work populates galleries in New York and beyond, as well as the Oscar statuettes, Demchak said at a Town of Montgomery Industrial Development Agency meeting this week. He represented the foundry, owned by Dick Polich, at a public hearing for their proposal for financial assistance in the form of ten years of tax exemptions for sales, mortgage, and real property taxes on purchases and improvements for the facility. The IDA approved their request, which would save the company “a touch under $300,000,” said Chris Martell, IDA attorney. The company would pay school, county, town, and village taxes in full.

“This is good for everybody,” said Ed Devitt, IDA chair. “The circus has far more liabilities than assets, and they’re behind on their taxes.”

Demchak said he had seen a public listing for the circus property late last year.

“It was close and the right size,” he said.

The circus building is 60,000 square feet on 31 acres. When Demchak visits, he sees the circus preparing to auction their property. “Every time I go in, there’s less and less,” he says.

Lingering circus paraphernalia have included big top tents, ticket booths, and “weird instruments, a combination organ and xylophone, not a normal instrument I can call by name,” he says.

In addition to their current equipment, the foundry will bring in new technology, so that processes they have been “outsourcing” can be done in house, Demchak said. They would add 13 new employees to their staff of 80 over five years, said IDA secretary Suzanne Haddon.

“We can offer more services rather than have sculptors go to different providers, said Demchak. “We can be better partners and grow.”

Desire to own rather than rent impelled the deal, he said. The foundry currently rents a 99,000 square feet building, but 30,000 square feet is used for storage, which can be moved elsewhere, said Demchak. The 70,000 square feet that contains the work area will fit into the 60,000 square feet with new efficiencies guided by an industrial consultant, he said.

“Most artists sculpt in clay and plaster. They don’t have equipment to cast in metal,” said Demchak. “Artists with studios in Manhattan and Connecticut bring us work, and we cast it. Art foundries at our scale are few. We’ve worked with everyone.”

Their clients have included Jeff Koons, Willem DeKooning, and Louise Boureois. What looked like a “meteor with legs” was a recent project for Russians, said Haddon, who had met Demchak on January 9, when he first presented the project to the board.

Demchak said the sculpture, by Connecticut artist Don Gummer, is an abstract for the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.

Asked about the possibility of exhibits in Walden, Demchak said, “We’re eventually interested in having a sculpture display of work stored for clients. Now we’re focused on getting operations and projects going.”

Demchak, a mechanical engineer, said he met Polich three years ago “through friends of friends, acquaintances of acquaintances.” Demchak was then director of engineering for an architectural metals company in Asheville, North Carolina, and Polich, now in his mid-eighties, was aiming to “grow and expand” their technology.

Polich, with an undergraduate degree from Yale and masters degree in metallurgy from MIT, had opened his first foundry forty-some years ago.

“Dick was working in a commercial foundry when he got an order for 70,000 gas mask valves,” said Demchak. “He thought he could use his knowledge of metal sciences for something more. Sculptors were sending work to Europe to be cast, where techniques were originally developed. Dick thought he could offer contemporary technology and know-how.”

By Jessica Cohen

jcohen@tcnewspapers.com