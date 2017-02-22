Season coming together for Lady Dukes

The girls’ basketball teams from Marlboro and Wallkill are in the MHAL playoffs this week, but they did play last week in Wallkill.

And Marlboro held a one-point lead at the half, up 31-30, after both teams were tied 15-15 to end the first quarter. But in the third quarter Marlboro pulled away with 26 points for a healthy lead to win 65-51.

‘We have been coming together nicely,” said Marion Casey, Marlboro’s coach, after her team improved to 12-4. “We have been doing great together.”

Marlboro, which reached the state Class B final four 2016, had four players score in double figures, and they were led by Talaya Lewis’ 22 points. Taylor Felicello scored 15 points for the Dukes, as Emily Lofaro, with 10 points and Jetta Stephens, with 13 points, rounded out that quartet.

Casey said the game helped her team prepare for the postseason, and A.J. Higby, Wallkill’s coach, said it was the best his team has played recently after three previous games in which the Panthers did not do as well.

“It’s a pretty solid team right there,” said Higby, of Marlboro.“(We) played pretty well,” he said. “I believe we are going to re-group for the playoffs, no doubt.”

Ify Ezedum led Wallkill with 16 points, and Brianna Marchiondo scored 15 points in the loss. Wallkill plays Highland this week, a game in which Higby calls a good tune-up for the upcoming Section 9, Class A tournament.

By Bond Brungard

