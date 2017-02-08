Showdown over landmark

Residents denounced Town of Montgomery officials for neglecting Benedict Farmhouse, the building department, and the ethics committee, at a town board meeting last week.

Initiating the confrontation was Bruce Shafer, who encouraged numerous residents to attend the meeting. His grandparents had lived in the farmhouse before it was sold to the Benedicts. He said he had asked Hayes several times over the last year about upkeep for the farmhouse, owned by the town for 15 years, and about the plaque town officials promised to mount in honor of Shafer’s mother. She had donated $50,000 to the town to build Burnett Pavilion. Meanwhile the house is overgrown and needs paint.

“We don’t have an exact plan yet,” said Town Supervisor Mike Hayes, referring to the farmhouse. As for the plaque, he said, “I’ve priced out a bronze plaque, the size of letters, and availability.”

Joan Buck Smith, a historic preservation board member and former town councilwoman, asked town board members to organize a committee to take action.

“I’m here to speak up in favor of fixing up the house,” she said. “I was a friend of Edith Benedict, and she would be hurt and insulted by the neglect of her house. You could rent it out or fix it up for someone who would oversee the park. If it falls down, shame on you. I’d like to see a board member take responsibility.”

After a long pause with no volunteers, she said, “Maybe Dan [Dempsey] could take it on?”

Dempsey responded in a way that, later, Buck said she could not quite distinguish.

Nevertheless, she said, “I would help.”

Hayes then explained that the boy scouts could not paint the house, as Shafer said they had volunteered to do, because of safety restrictions related to ladders and power tools.

“Could we have a progress report next month?” asked Buck.

“Some things don’t happen that fast,” said Hayes.

“You could have something you worked on,” said Buck.

“I’ll try,” said Hayes.

“You could put several businesses there,” said Bob Kiernan.”Make it self supporting. There’s much that’s not been done.”

Bill Leahy, a contractor, said that he and others would be willing to donate time and equipment.

“If the town could look into a volunteer program, contractors could sign liability waivers,” he said.

Board members did not form a committee. Hayes said Leahy could make an appointment to see him.

“Call Cornell Cooperative,” said Susan Cockburn. “Say, ‘We have a building. Do you have ideas for it?’ Take some initiative.”

She berated the town board.

“You have four board members, and you’re not getting anything done. You’re not supposed to let property paid for by taxpayers get dilapidated. You gave yourself raises. You get medical and dental benefits. But none of you said, ‘I’ll take this on.’”

When she had been town supervisor, before losing to Hayes, she had a grant in place to repair the farmhouse with cutting edge materials she said, but Hayes let the grant expire. She scolded the board for not recording meetings nor using microphones, and no longer having a senior representative.

Leahy pointed out that the town’s lone building inspector is unable to sufficiently oversee the town. He said the construction project next door to him, at 1130 Route 17K, had far overstepped its building permit. It allowed only for a storage facility that would close in the storage pavilion on the site, just adding walls, doors, and windows. But the owner, Kyle Venetis, had built a store, with concrete, electricity, a septic system, and several rooms.

Leahy noted later that Venetis had also bought and demolished the historic Mould House, and that Venetis is the son in law of town council member Sherry Melick. Cockburn said the site-specific rezoning adjacent to his property is illegal, costly to do, and a detriment to the town master plan.

“Why have they advanced beyond their permit and been able to continue?” asked Leahy. “I’ve been in touch with the board, but apparently there’s no ethics committee. Why has this gone so far?”

“It’s been referred to the Zoning Board of Appeals,” said Hayes.

“That’s not my question,” said Leahy.

“I can’t order a stop work order,” said Hayes. “That’s for the building department.”

Leahy said that a gas station had once been located on the 1130 17K site, and he had seen workers removing a tank.

“That should have had environmental oversight,” he said. “Why has this been allowed?”

“Will you answer him?” Cockburn said to Hayes.

“I’ll call tomorrow,” Hayes said.

“We wanted to take this to the Ethics Committee, but it doesn’t exist,” said Leahy.

He said that town officials are required to provide annual disclosure statements that the Ethics Committee opens, but when he made a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) request for disclosure statements, he found the ones from 2014 and 2015 were sealed, and 2016 statements were missing. No committee members had been appointed by the board after previous appointments expired.

Some board members spoke up and said they had made disclosure statements. But there was no ethics committee to examine them.

“These checks and balances are in place for a reason,” said Leahy.

“I’ll check into it,” said Hayes.

“Maybe I didn’t send my disclosure for 2016,” Dempsey conceded.

“We didn’t reappoint an ethics committee because there were no claims,” said Hayes.

“You’re supposed to have a standing committee,” said Cockburn.

“It’s in the code of ethics,” said Maria Beltrametti.

“That’s on the old website,” said Hayes.

The town website has been in transistion for several weeks.

Another attendee had come to ask the board to put bathrooms at Berea Field, as it attracts hundreds of people on weekends.

“I got 550 signatures in one week in September,” he said. “Port-o-johns are insufficient.”

Hayes listed the obstacles.

“Wells need to be fixed. There are questions about septic and sewer,” he said. “If something’s put in, we don’t know where the drains go.”

“You can have an above-ground Elgin system with sand,” said Kiernan.

“You just need to send a locator down the drain,” said Leahy. “I can do that.”

By Jessica Cohen

