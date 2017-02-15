Stop work order slapped on Montgomery business

What is now Fusion Graphics, owned by Kyle Venetis, at 1130 State Route 17K should only have been an enclosed storage pavilion, according to the building permit, said Town of Montgomery building inspector Walter Schmidt. He put a stop work order on the building on Monday, which prohibits occupation. But that was also the day the store opened, according to a man who answered the phone in the store on Tuesday.

A neighbor, Mike Young, said people continue to come and go.

“The store is fully stocked with a cash register, display window, shelving, and shirts hanging from a rack,” Young said on Tuesday morning.

He and other neighbors have been troubled by bright outdoor lights at night.

“I had to put up light-blocking shades,” Young said.

“He’s up and running business out of the building,” Schmidt acknowledged.

Disregarding permit limitations, interior walls were built, a heating system and electrical layout installed, and a septic tank replaced, all without permits, said Schmidt.

“I notified him two months ago he would have to get an architect and engineer to sign off. He’s had several warnings. He kept insisting he would use the property only for storage,” said Schmidt.

However, Venetis was under pressure, as his store occupied a building on Route 208 that was being sold, Schmidt said.

“He had a two-year lease, but not ironclad. He was told to leave. That was why he was forging ahead without a permit,” Schmidt said. “He kept saying,’The use fits the property.’”

Venetis will also have to contend with the Zoning Board of Appeals, as the overhang fails to meet setback requirements, Schmidt said.

With the stop work order, Venetis has ten days to correct violations, said Schimidt. If corrections are not made, he will be required to go to court and fined $250 per week as long as violations continue. He could also go to jail for 15 days.

Asked why the permit violations were allowed to continue, Schmidt said, “I was lenient,” giving Venetis time to get engineering and architectural approvals.

However, Schmidt also said he could use help with code enforcement, fire and other inspections, and town law violations.

Store co-owner Jessica Venetis said she was aware of the stop work order, but not that it prohibited occupancy, only construction, which is no longer going on.

She said that an urgent need for a place for their business compelled their disregard for construction permit limitations. They had signed a two-year lease for their building on Route 208 in June, but when the building was sold in September, they received an eviction notice.

“We have five full time employees and our family to support,” she said. “We were planning to build a store there, but slowly. We were just planning to enclose it for the winter.”

Also, they have specific space requirements for their printing press and pulling vehicles into their work area, she said.

They initially did not take the eviction notice seriously, as it was delivered informally, she said. But around the holidays they received a formal eviction notice.

“They could have issued a temporary certificate of occupancy,” she said. “But with all the complaints, it turned dirty.”

A zoning board application was submitted in January she said. They will appear before the board on Feb. 22.

By Jessica Cohen

