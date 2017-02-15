Two versions of ‘Fiddler’ on Orange stage

The award-winning Acting Out Playhouse, in conjunction with SummerStar Theatre, will present the beloved theatrical masterpiece “Fiddler on the Roof” with six performances planned for February 18-19-20-25-26, at the Orange Hall Theatre on the Middletown campus of SUNY Orange.

Created by Broadway legends Jerome Robbins, Harold Prince, Jerry Bock, Sheldon Harnick, and Joseph Stein, “Fiddler on the Roof” tackles the universal theme of tradition in ways that reach across barriers of race, class, nationality, and religion. Set in the little village of Anatevka, the story centers on Tevye, a poor dairyman who tries to protect his daughters and his way of life from a changing world. Featuring the Broadway classics “To Life (L’Chaim!),” “If I Were A Rich Man,” “Sunrise Sunset,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” and “Tradition,” “Fiddler On the Roof” is an uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

The production is directed and choreographed by Terry Odell, with musical direction by Dom Pascullo, costuming by Yvonne Bel-Blatt, set design by Anna Thomas and lighting design by Darryl Hey.

The first and youngest groups of Acting Out Playhouse players (grades K-5) will perform “Fiddler on the Roof Jr.” February 18 at 2 p.m., and February 19 at 7:30 p.m. The second group (grades 6-8) will perform February 18 at 7:30 p.m. and February 20 at 7 p.m.

The High School Camp will perform the full production of “Fiddler on the Roof” February 25 at 7 p.m. with a Sunday matinée performance held at 3 p.m. on February 26. With a cast of 65 sparkling young performers from around the Orange County area, both groups sparkle with exquisite vocals, spirited dance, and all around superb performances. Ticket prices are $15, small children on laps are free. You can order tickets by going to theactingoutplayhouse.net, or at the box office.

With more than 30 years of experience as a director, dance instructor, performer and vocalist, Terry Odell has combined her Special and Elementary Education experiences with the Performing Arts to form The Acting Out Playhouse. The Playhouse is now an important learning and social community for many Orange County students.

The Playhouse fosters the belief that life skills are learned and academic skills are reinforced while learning “Theatre Skills.” Responsibility, professionalism, respect, teamwork, poise, posture, confidence, manners, speech conversational skills, reading, history, critical thinking and more are taught, reinforced and fostered at The Playhouse. Odell states, “We work from the inside out. Our students learn empathy, humility, and social awareness. We don’t stroke egos, we build confidence!”

For more information on The Acting Out Playhouse, go to theactingoutplayhouse.net.

Orange Hall Theatre, located in Orange Hall, is universally accessible. General parking is available in the College parking lot at the intersection of Wawayanda and Grandview avenues.