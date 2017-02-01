U.S. Cranes to develop Newburgh Auto Auction lot

US Cranes, a crane and rigging operations based out of New York City, is expanding its operations into Newburgh. It is in the process of acquiring Newburgh Automobile Auction located off Route 17K, and of receiving approval from the town board for the development of this site.

The entire parcel of 97.8 acres is to be purchased by U.S. Cranes, most of which is located on wetland, with about 25 acres of that area suitable for development. U.S Cranes will share the site with Newburgh Auto Auction, which will lease as much as 15 acres of the back-lot portion of the property where they will continue to park their cars. U.S. Cranes will mainly utilize the existing buildings on the property to store and service cranes or other small vehicles, and will also construct a new forty-foot-high 66,000 square foot building used primarily for altering and fabricating steel.

The business, which in addition to steel fabrication, will include loading and unloading of trucks at the site, is looking to expand upstate in response to a demand for jobs that are coming up in the surrounding areas and in an effort to create more jobs. U.S. Cranes sees this expansion as a great employment opportunity for Newburgh, and at least thirty new jobs are due to be created at this U.S. Cranes location.

Since U.S. Crane’s initial appearance at a planning board meeting back in September the company has made several alterations to site plans in order to better accommodate the neighboring residents. In consideration to traffic levels, U.S. Cranes has determined to limit access to the site solely to Route 17k, as opposed to opening an entrance on Stewart Avenue, which is mostly a residential area. “All of the cars — cars, heavy truck traffic, everything — is going to come off of 17K,” said consultant for U.S. Cranes Andrew Fetherston of Maser Consulting.

When questioned by board member Elizabeth Greene whether they were concerned over large trucks using Stewart Avenue as a short cut to I-84 or I-87, representatives of US Cranes did not think it would be likely for a 75-foot long vehicle to use that narrow road as an alternative route.

Additionally, to mitigate potential noise levels and visual impact, the company has agreed to store their fleet of mobile cranes 800 feet away from the nearest residents, which will also have the new building as a buffer as well. Because most of the construction work will happen inside the building and during standard work hours (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.), the company does not think noise levels will be an issue, especially since the area is already industrialized. U.S. Cranes has repeatedly emphasized how willing they have been to listen to suggestions and make adjustments in consideration of neighboring residents.

“We’ve had our ear to the ground, we are trying to listen [as to] what are the issues here if we come here to use this site” said Fetherston.

At the recommendation of the town, once U.S. Cranes receives confirmation from the planning board on its site plans it will likely hold an informational meeting for the neighboring residents, as soon as February 2017.

By Lauren Berg