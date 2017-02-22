Wallkill gymnasts finish 2nd in Section 9 tournament

Wallkill’s gymnasts won their first Section 9 title in 22 years in 2016, and they came very close Monday, Feb. 13 as repeating as sectional champs.

But they were about two points shy as FDR claimed the top spot with 148.55 points. Wallkill’s 146.825 points were good enough for second place as the combined team from Kingston and New Paltz was a distant third with 129.725 points at the meet in Wallkill.

Wallkill’s bid to defend its 2016 sectional title did not go smoothly with a 0-3 start this season. The balance beam gave the Panthers trouble, but they soon regained their balance to rebound with three wins to finish the regular season at 3-3.

“They did really well,” said Nicole Calderone, of the beam after those three losses, “so we are really hoping to nail it again tonight.”

But that did not quite happen. FDR’s Dannika Bolitho won the beam as Wallkill’s Amanda Snyder, Miah Frisbie and Emma Frisbie went 3-4-5 in the event. Snyder qualified for the state meet on the beam as one of top-3 finishers, which is the rule for all the events.

But the trio did plenty to try and repeat as section champs. Emma Frisbie, Miah Frisbie and Snyder went 1-2-3 in all-around, the floor and uneven bars.

Miah Frisbie and Emma Frisbie went 3-4 on the vault, which was won by Jalynn Harrison of Kingston/New Paltz.

Emma Frisbie was the sectional champ on the beam, bars and all-around in 2016, and she’ll return to the state meet to be conducted at Cold Spring Harbor on Long Island Saturday, March 4.

But entering the sectional meet, she was hoping the beam issues didn’t linger for the team after they worked so hard to correct them.

