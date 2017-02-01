Watercolor show returns to SUNY Orange

Come to Orange Hall Gallery to perk up your spirits during the cold and dreary winter timespan of February 6 through March 22. Fifty-eight artists will display 102 paintings on the main floor gallery as well as the Loft in the North East Watercolor Society 2017 Members’ Exhibit.

The quality of the works visually explain the versatility of the transparent and semi-transparent medium in various styles of still lifes, land and seascapes, portraits, genre paintings, and semi-abstracts.

The reception at which awards will be presented will take place on Sunday, March 5 from 1 to 4:15 p.m. Pianist Geoff Hamburg will start off the afternoon event at 1 p.m. by playing jazz and classical standards.

Then, at 2:30 p.m., award-winning watercolorist and exhibit judge, Lana Privitera, will give an hour long demonstration, “Texture Effects in Realistic Watercolors.” Privitera is known for her photographically realistic detail similar to the trompe l’oeil paintings of nineteenth century artist William Harnett. She will explain how she controls watercolors which are usually thought to be a looser, freer medium. In addition to her live painting, she will reference the paintings in her solo show, “Windows to the Past,” on the wall of Orange Hall Gallery Fringe.

Award winners of the NEWS members’ show will be announced at the end of the reception. Both the reception and exhibits are free and open to the public.

Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. The gallery is also open Sundays, February 12 – 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. and March 12 – 2:30 to 4:30 p.m and Saturday, March 4 – 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Orange Hall is located at the corner of Wawayanda and Grandview Avenues, on the Middletown campus of SUNY Orange.