A question of signage

In the past month the Marlborough Town Board sought and received two legal opinions, one initially from town attorney Ron Blass and a second from Rebecca Valk, on the authority of their Building Inspector Tom Corcoran. This became an issue because of questions about signage at the proposed Dunkin Donuts in Marlboro, with Corcoran pointing out that it would be unfair to require this applicant to meet the code’s sign requirements while numerous business along the Rte. 9W corridor are in violation of this ordinance, perhaps from when they first opened their businesses.

When the Southern Ulster Times asked about the second legal opinion, Supervisor Al Lanzetta hesitated, saying he did not wish to talk about it in open session at last week’s board meeting. He indicated he would, instead, talk about it in his office.

“I think that’s client-lawyer privilege type of stuff,” he said.

Councilman Alan Koenig pointed out that since the first opinion by town attorney Ron Blass was made “public,” why would the second one be withheld. Lanzetta responded, “I just feel uncomfortable with [releasing] it. If the board wants me to release that, that’s fine. The first one was sent to the board [and] it basically wasn’t released to the public.”

Lanzetta, however, did provide the SUT with a copy of the second opinion by Valk. She stated that she was asked to address Blass’ legal opinion where he concluded that Corcoran “is not authorized to commence any enforcement proceeding without prior authorization of the Town Board.”

Valk contends that building and zoning issues are usually enforced by bringing criminal charges in Town Court seeking penalties against a property owner for violations of the town code or by bringing an action in the Supreme Court [in Kingston] “for injunctive relief to stop continuing code violations.” Valk focused on Blass’ insistence that Corcoran had to seek permission before taking any legal action.

Valk cited various cases that confirm the Town Board’s authority to initiate legal proceedings but they can also delegate that authority to their Building Inspector. She pointed out that in Town Law sec. 138 a Building Inspector “shall have charge of the enforcement of such codes, ordinances, rules and regulations of the town and of the zoning ordinances of the town.” She wrote that a Building Inspector also has the power “to enjoin violations, to institute criminal proceedings and designate employees to issue summons or appearance tickets relating to enforcement.”

Valk noted that the case of Korcz v Elhage, which Blass relied upon, shows that the Building Inspector of the Town of Lancaster does not have the authority to bring legal proceedings, but Valk indicated that Marlborough’s Town code specifically grants the power to bring an action to the Town Board or the Building Inspector. She wrote that when faced with a potentially expensive case, Corcoran must stay within the limits of his department’s budget or request the Town Board to allocate additional funds.

Although Valk disagrees with Blass on the authority of the Building Inspector, she does agree with him that “it would be unwise to undo decades of past practice in the Town of Marlborough by commencing enforcement proceedings against all property owners of commercial signs along Route 9W.”

Valk wrote that Corcoran was concerned that enforcing the code against an applicant, such as Dunkin Donuts, and not the remaining property owners along Rte. 9W corridor could be considered selective enforcement. Valk stated that for a property owner to claim that selective enforcement was brought against them, they must prove “that the zoning ordinance was not applied to others similarly situated and that the enforcement of the zoning ordinance against him or her was deliberately based upon an impermissible standard,” such as race, religion or “some other arbitrary classification.” Valk indicated that because the Ulster County Planning Board stated in their review of the project that Dunkin Donuts must meet the requirements of the sign code and that the overall issue was not driven by race or religion “I believe the Town would possess a strong defense to any allegation of selective enforcement by the current applicant.”

Valk pointed out that neither the Town nor any of its officials can be compelled to enforce local codes, as that action “is discretionary in nature and not subject to judicial oversight.” She further indicated that Marlborough is not obligated to “expend its limited times and resources by citing every existing commercial sign, which may be in violation of the sign code.”

By Mark Reynolds

