Athletic trainers can be lifesavers

About five years ago, Valley Central’s boys’ lacrosse team traveled to Clarkstown North, and one of the Vikings suffered a life-threatening injury on the field.

A lacerated kidney took the player out of the game, and an athletic trainer at the Rockland County high school was there to help direct the immediate care for him.

“She said I’m not comfortable with the way he looks,” said Bill Miller, Valley Central’s interim athletic director, who was the team’s coach at the time.

That observation by the trainer led to the player being taken to a hospital in Nyack before the eventual transfer to the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, across the Hudson River, and admitted to the intensive care unit.

And the trainer at Clarkstown North probably saved the life of the player by having him sent to the hospital. If a trainer had not been at the game, the injured player may have very well endured an uncomfortable school bus ride back to Montgomery and then become so sick, Valhalla would have been his next visit and possibly his last.

Death may have occurred had the player not been cared for in the immediacy, said Miller, recalling what doctors said at the time.

“He could of potentially bled-out,” said Miller, of the player’s internal injuries.

At that time, Valley Central did not have a trainer on staff to care for the hundreds of student athletes that compete every school year.

But that has changed. Sharon Delmonico has a busy corner room and office adjacent to Miller’s office at the high school’s public entrance to the gymnasium, and she became Valley Central’s staff trainer at the beginning of the 2015-2016 school year.

Early spring training was getting underway last week, and Delmonico, a 1998 Valley Central grad and track standout, was busy with the hovering group of the athletes seeking her assistance before practice.

“Looking back, I don’t know how we got as far as we did without an athletic trainer,” said Delmonico. “Until I went to the state track meet, I didn’t even know what they were.”

March has been designated as National Athletic Training month by the National Athletic Trainers’ Association as a way to increase awareness regarding the need these medical personnel.

Like Delmonico, Bob Coudrey, did not have access to a trainer playing high school football as a two-way lineman in western New York state. He was a defensive end in college, and that is where there were medical personnel on the sidelines to assist players.

“I went to a high school that didn’t have anybody,” he said. “When I played in college, there was somebody there to help me. That was news.”

And that inspired him to become a trainer, and he’s now served Newburgh Free Academy in that position for more than two decades.

Coudrey’s time in the trenches as a football player has led to the nagging injuries, such as those to the back and legs, that commonly afflict former players throughout the remainder of their lives.

Coudrey and Valley Central’s Miller, as high school athletes, also played with and through concussions at a time when less was understood about these head injuries.

According to a 2013 report, for kids 6-19, on the National Safety Council’s website, nearly 4 millions kids a year were suffering concussions at the time. Football players and female soccer players were especially at-risk for the majority of concussions occurred in games and not practices.

Being concussed does not mean being knocked out un-conscious. Confusion, forgetfulness, mood changes and slowed speech are also signs of these head injuries, which now require immediate medical attention.

Concussion awareness is the last decade has been given an unfortunate boost by the fate of Junior Seau and other former players from the National Football League. Seau was a linebacker for the San Diego Chargers, and he committed suicide in 2012 after being a feared defender in NFL.

Prior to his death, Seau dealt with depression and memory loss. After his death, Seau’s brain was examined, and it was found he was suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE.

CTE was also found in other retired NFL players, and it is known to cause memory loss, depression, progressive dementia and changes in personality.

“I tell my athletes that when I played I never said anything,” said Coudrey. “We are starting to see the cumulative affects of concussions can be same as one major head trauma.”

Now trainers no longer hesitate to immediately examine an athlete that may have suffered a head injury or concussion.

“There has been a major knowledge shift,” said Megan Gebert, Marlboro’s trainer,” especially with concussions.”

Coudrey remembers when a high school athletic trainer was a luxury. In the last decade that has changed in Section 9.

“The amount of trainers in Section 9 is impressive, even from 10 years ago,” said Coudrey. “Now it’s become a necessity.”

Valley Central’s Miller agrees with that assessment, as does Gebert.

“You wouldn’t let your kid swim at the beach without a lifeguard,” said Gebert, a 2002 Cornwall grad and a mother of two children.

In the last decade, Marlboro has become a Section 9, Class B football power while producing state baseball and softball champs in 2016 after some of those same athletes took the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams to the state final fours a few months earlier.

Gebert, who competed in track and volleyball in high school, cared for those teams and others in past years in playoff contention and has been on hand for those soccer games played under the lights on weeknights.

“What am I doing this weekend? I don’t know?” said Gebert, of a profession that is out of synch with normal family hours. “Now I have to schedule my family.”

But outside of her immediate family, Gebert’s knowledge and care to help others reaches many. During a girls’ soccer game last fall, Gebert took control when the game was stopped by an injury to a Marlboro player. Both teams were removed to their sideline, and an ambulance was called to take the player to the hospital.

Gebert’s guidance in the situation helped ensure that the player received the immediate care they needed. And very often, she said, a trainer helps provide the on-site guidance and knowledge needed for parents and doctors – while providing daily care for student athletes.

“It’s a source to resolve a lot of conflicts with these things,” she said. “It actually helps the healing time because there is someone to help them.”

Delmonico’s life is usually very, very busy during fall afternoons and evenings, especially prior to home football games on Friday nights.

Generally from 2-3 p.m., Delmonico, a trainer for many years at Minisink Valley prior to her recent tenure at Valley Central, helps athletes get physically prepared for a game or practice.

Whether it’s a home football game, or weeknight basketball game that starts at 6 p.m. or later on a dark, winter night, Delmonico is close by if something happens.

“When rush hour is over,” said Delmonico, “you can get ready for the game.”

Coudrey has a similar routine. He has an ice machine in his office, so he’s ready to pack that essential remedy for every game.

But during a boys’ basketball game in 2013 against Middletown, Slinky Jones, an always smiling, six-foot, six-inch 185-pound popular and very likeable Goldback, came down on the floor under the basket very hard and shattered a leg.

He played the next season, his final as a senior, and Coudrey helped Jones get back into playing shape after his leg recovered enough to compete.

“I can work with an athlete and get them safely back to where they want to be successful,” he said. “That’s gratifying.”

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com