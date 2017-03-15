Bushmen battle tough, but lose in state tournament

A day after Pine Bush beat Burke for the Section 9, Class AA boys title in Middletown, coaches and players traveled to Westchester County to see Mount Vernon and Scarsdale battle for the Section 1, Class AA title.

Mount Vernon took that title during a heated battle in overtime and faced Pine Bush two days later in White Plains.

“Every team is beatable,” said Jahri Evans, a senior point guard for Pine Bush.

Pine Bush and Mount Vernon clashed Tuesday, March 7 in their regional semi-final in White Plains, and the Bushmen went on a 12-4 tear with 3:36 left in the third quarter after being down 17 points at half.

Pine Bush closed the gap, down by seven at the end of the third quarter. And Evans hit a shot inside that cut Mount Vernon’s lead by four, down 61-51 with 2:30 left in the fourth quarter.

But that’s as close as the Bushmen came to extending their undefeated season before falling to Mount Vernon 68-59.

“The third quarter is always our best quarter,” said Evans, who finished the game with five points. “We’re not scared of anybody. We just come out and play our game.”

Bryan Powell led Pine Bush with 17 points, and he scored nine points in the third quarter. Marquis Johnson scored 11 points, and he scored nine points in the third quarter after being held scoreless in the first half. Mason Memmelaar scored 14 points, 12 of which were scored in the first half.

The Bushmen rebounded in the third after scoring seven points in the second quarter. The disappointing second quarter followed a first quarter, which the Bushmen led 14-13.

“Mount Vernon showed you Mount Vernon in the second quarter. We couldn’t stop the bleeding, and we got ourselves in foul trouble, which hurt us,” said Steve Distefano, Pine Bush’s coach. “We went in (the locker room), and I told them we didn’t come this far to play one half of basketball, go out there and not compete.”

And the Bushmen came out, fought back before coming up short at the end.

“We had a great second half,” said Distefano. “I said if they can do it, why can’t we do it? They composed themselves and got hungry, and they were ready in the third quarter.”

The Bushmen finished the season 21-1 after beating up on one Section 9, Class AA opponent after another to win the sectional title. It was the first title in a generation, since 2000, and Pine Bush’s rise this year was fueled by a tough loss to Burke in the semis last year.

“Burke took it from us, and we used that as revenge and motivation to get better. So everyday we worked hard in practice,” said Evans. “And we knew we going to go far with this.”

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com