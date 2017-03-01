Bushmen enter playoffs with perfect record

When the New York State Sportswriters Association posted its rankings, Tuesday, Feb. 21, Pine Bush’s boys’ basketball team was the only AA squad in the state undefeated at 17-0.

By the early evening, though, that fact had changed when the Bushmen completed their regular season with a 68-35 victory over Monroe-Woodbury to stay undefeated at 18-0.

“You start the year with certain goals and the year plays out, new goals arise,” said Steve Distefano, Pine Bush’s coach. ‘To be 18-0 was definitely not a goal. But as the season went on, we kind of looked at it like that. And these last couple of games, it turned in to one of our goals. Realistically, though, we still take it one game at a time, no matter what.”

The Bushmen climbed to a 22-point lead at the half, up 38-16 as Brandon Powell scored 20 of 24 of team-leading points in the first 16 minutes with a trio of threes. Brother Bryan Powell, his twin, then scored eight of his 15 points in second half. Together, the Powell twins went six for nine from the foul line as the team went 20 for 29.

Bryan Powell, a junior and team captain, said the still undefeated season was very much on everyone’s mind before tipping off.

“We all felt that what’s happening is something big,” he said. “We had the idea we could go undefeated as a team, but we still maintained focus.”

After physically out performing every opponent this year, Distefano said the team needs to keep avoiding the psychic downfall, a danger from so much success this season.

“We have not been over confident all year, and I don’t see this team becoming over confident. As a coaching staff we try to limit that – because overconfidence will hurt you,” said Distefano.

By Bond Brungard

sports@tcnewspapers.com